Victoria moving ahead with Government Street redesign plan
The City of Victoria is moving ahead with plans to redevelop Government Street into a pedestrian-focused district dotted with patios and bookended by new public plazas.
In a committee of the whole meeting Thursday, councillors voted 8-1 in favour of the redesign plan, with Coun. Geoff Young casting the lone dissenting vote.
The design concept for a redeveloped Government Street. (City of Victoria)
The plan, if granted final approval at the July 28 city council meeting, will permanently alter downtown Victoria's main shopping thoroughfare between Humboldt Street in the south and Pandora Avenue in the north.
The redesign plan includes a Lekwungen cultural plaza consisting of a pavilion and public seating on Government Street between Humboldt and Courtney streets. It also includes plans for a new plaza at the gateway to Chinatown at Pandora Avenue.
The plan proposes an "enhanced pedestrian experience" between Courtney and Yates streets that would still allow for vehicle traffic outside of dedicated car-free times. The plan also allows for commercial vehicle access on a narrower traffic lane, with more space given to pedestrians and cyclists.
The plan requires significant upgrades to street-level and underground infrastructure that would be carried out in multiyear phases.
The first phase of the work could get underway next year with completion expected beyond 2024.
The work would be funded through the city's annual operations and maintenance programs, as well as its infrastructure renewal and capital projects budgets.
