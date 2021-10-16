Victoria mother shares story of harm reduction, aims to help other parents with new book
A Victoria mother will never forget the time she took her oldest daughter to buy heroin, so the teen could smoke it in the car next to her on the way into an emergency department, desperate to get her child into treatment.
“It goes against everything we know as a parent to keep our children safe,” admits Erin Rae.
But at the time keeping her daughter alive was priority number one.
“When your child is facing death and you’re trapped and the only way to help them is to chew off your arm, you’re going to chew off your arm,” she says. “You just will. You will.”
It’s an example of harm reduction: The idea of keeping someone alive so they can get the help they need to find a path to recovery that works for them.
The topic is discussed in chapter three of a new 106-page guide called Parents Like Us: The unofficial survival guide to parent a young person with a substance use disorder, co-authored by Rae and 11 other Victoria parents.
“When my child first started to spiral I was completely out of my element,” says Rae. “Something like this (book) would’ve been integral in having a starting spot.”
THE DOWNWARD SPIRAL
It was the summer of 2013. Rae’s family was living in the affluent Victoria neighbourhood of Fairfield. She was a stay-at-home mom and her oldest daughter had just finished Grade 8. The teen got her first boyfriend. And she was introduced to alcohol, pot and ultimately heroin at age 13.
Her mother noticed some shifts in behaviour, but thought her daughter was acting out over a divorce. And, while that may be partly true, she says she now knows there was more happening behind the scenes.
A year and a half later, Rae says her daughter was hooked.
“I was so clueless for so long and I think that is a guilt I harbor,” says Rae. “I feel like if I (would’ve) known what was going on sooner that it wouldn’t have gotten to the level that it did.”
In hindsight, some of the parent’s early warning signs included her daughter’s increased want for privacy, having her bag near her all the time and finding a new group of friends.
The new handbook lists a number of other behavioral signs and changes parents can watch for, too – signs like mysterious sicknesses, stories that don’t add up, overly defensive reactions when asked where they’ve been, and signs of (not so obvious) drug paraphernalia. Think bits of tin foil left around the house, straws, kitchen spoons.
“If you feel something is wrong in your gut, you’re probably right,” adds Rae.
A drug test confirmed the mother’s fears, and her daughter confessed it was going to be positive.
Rae would eventually ask her daughter to move out.
“I wasn’t comfortable with my kid using at home, but I also know that for some people that is how they kept their child alive. They’ve had 40 overdoses.”
The teen would end up on a police watch list for youth at risk of exploitation, Rae says she later learned.
Recovery would come, but so would another storm: Introducing the family to a much different view of the medical system.
A DIFFERENT VIEW
At 17 years old, Rae’s daughter was almost two years clean and launched into another fight.
She was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma cancer.
She would go through 10 rounds of chemo, lose her hair and beat her odds.
The reactions to the health conditions – cancer vs. substance use disorder – weren’t alike.
“People are much more supportive and understanding when your child has cancer,” Rae says. “Nobody would feel like they needed to hide that.”
It’s the reason why Rae says she stays involved as an advocate for other parents with teens facing a substance use disorder, ultimately pouring a year and a half into the co-creation of the guidebook released through Foundry Victoria.
She wants to break down stigmas and raise awareness about ways people can set healthy boundaries and keep people in their lives despite a struggle with an addiction.
“You’re a bit of a leper when your kid is addicted to drugs,” she says after confessing to losing an entire social circle of friends.
She says people can still stay in touch, ask how a person’s doing, and send supportive messages like, “I hope you get healthy.”
“That is also harm reduction,” says Rae.
Parents Like Us attests to the isolation and stigma families can face in the wake of an addiction.
It encourages parents to be cautious around the information they share with people who don’t have experience with substance use disorder and to reach out to others for support.
“Find people who understand what you are going through,” it reads. “It may also be helpful to tell your extended family members and friends what type of support helps you most, whether it is a listening ear, brainstorming ideas or time for respite.”
TODAY
Eight years since Rae’s daughter was first introduced to heroin, the mother says her daughter is going on four years clean.
She’s recently trained as a peer support with Foundry – a resource that became integral to the family’s journey.
“She’s just a great kid and has a really bright future ahead of her,” Rae says.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Travel industry, health experts applaud U.S. decision to allow travellers with mixed doses
The organization representing Canada's tourism industry is applauding the U.S. government's decision to allow Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses once the border opens in November.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV: W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Nunavut actress Emerald MacDonald
Mounties in Nunavut have charged a man with first-degree murder in the May death of actress Emerald MacDonald.
Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says
New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who days ago was sentenced in a two-decade-old murder case, has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, his lawyer said Saturday.
Avoiding COVID-19 news correlated with better mental well-being, Dutch studies find
A series of studies led by Dutch researchers have found that avoiding the news during the pandemic was correlated with better mental well-being.
N.B. RCMP tweets Indigenous land acknowledgment as province orders its employees to stop
The New Brunswick RCMP says it remains committed to 'strengthening relationships' between Mounties and Indigenous communities, as the province finds itself in the midst of litigation involving several Indigenous groups.
PHAC advice behind feds' decision to keep requiring negative tests to enter Canada: Blair
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government will continue to require travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the country so long as the Public Health Agency of Canada advocates for it.
Meteorite that crashed into B.C. woman's house could shed light on solar system's origin, physicist says
A small, angular rock that one Canadian physicist says looks like a chunk of black cheese has the potential to help scientists understand how the early solar system formed.
NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
A NASA spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky with diamonds Saturday on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids.
Vancouver
-
2 taken to hospital after head-on collision in Maple Ridge, paramedics say
A head-on collision on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge sent two people to hospital Saturday afternoon, including one who was transported by helicopter.
-
B.C. cannabis product recalled due to powdery mildew contamination
A B.C.-based cannabis brand is recalling one lot of one of its products due to contamination with powdery mildew.
-
Video shows Tesla crossing busy Vancouver bridge with driver apparently asleep
Imagine crossing a bridge in traffic and noticing that the driver next to you appears to be asleep. That's what happened to a Metro Vancouver resident as he was crossing the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge to North Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's referendum should not focus on daylight time, psychologists say
Ditching the practice of switching the time twice a year may seem like a no-brainer to some, but Alberta psychologists warn that the result of a provincial referendum could have unexpected consequences.
-
Edmonton home sales and pricing cools, luxury market continues strong
According to the Realtors Association of Edmonton, new residential listings last month were down from August, as well as single-family home unit and duplex/rowhouse sales.
-
'Part of my transparency': Krushell releases campaign donor list
Mayoral candidate Kim Krushell released her campaign donors, revealing more than $185,000 raised at minimum.
Calgary
-
Calgary man faces 2 charges in connection with downtown stabbings
Police say charges have been laid against a 25-year-old in connection with a series of attacks in the downtown core early Friday.
-
'It was so cool': Calgarians watch demolition of Stampede LRT platform
If you’re northbound on Macleod Trail into Calgary’s downtown you’ll notice a slight delay in traffic this weekend but also the notable absence of the Plus-15 bridge and elevated portion of the Victoria Park/Stampede LRT station.
-
Family members and supporters gather in Calgary for Justice for Jackie walk
Relatives and friends of an Indigenous woman, who was stabbed to death while walking along 17th Avenue in 2007, will be attending an annual event in downtown Calgary Saturday.
Toronto
-
Toronto police identify 27-year-old man killed in overnight shooting
Toronto police have identified the 27-year-old man killed in a shooting in North York early Saturday morning.
-
Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases, marking the sixth day in a row in which the daily case count was below 500.
-
How to get your Ontario vaccine certificate QR code
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
Montreal
-
'I don't want to die': Quebec singer Ginette Reno hospitalized with rare heart condition
Quebec singer Ginette Reno revealed Saturday in a social media post from her hospital room that she is struggling with a rare heart condition.
-
Smashed Lamborghini abandoned in the middle of Montreal boulevard
Police are investigating after a Lamborghini wound up smashed and abandoned in the middle of a Montreal boulevard.
-
Woman alleges she was tackled by a Montreal police officer for briefly not wearing a mask
A 53-year-old Montreal woman alleges she was thrown to the ground by police after lowering her mask while leaving a metro station.
Atlantic
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in New Brunswick; active cases drop to 997
Three more New Brunswickers have died as a result of COVID-19, public health confirmed on Saturday.
-
'Glace Bay has been challenged': Funeral held for teen girl who died in Cape Breton, N.S. house fire
Community members and loved ones gathered at a funeral home in Glace Bay, N.S. on Saturday to fondly remember a teenaged girl taken too soon.
-
N.B. RCMP tweets Indigenous land acknowledgment as province orders its employees to stop
The New Brunswick RCMP says it remains committed to 'strengthening relationships' between Mounties and Indigenous communities, as the province finds itself in the midst of litigation involving several Indigenous groups.
Winnipeg
-
Former Manitoba Catholic youth camp to be transformed into healing village
A former Manitoba Catholic youth camp is being repurposed as a healing village for Indigenous women.
-
Shortage of sports officials could affect an athlete’s ability to play
A shortage of qualified sports officials in Manitoba has the potential to affect an athlete’s ability to play the game they love because, without them, there are no games.
-
Family may need to help care for loved ones in two southern Manitoba personal care homes
Family members who have loved ones living at two personal care homes in the Southern Health region tell CTV News they have been given the heads-up they may need to help with care starting next week.
Saskatoon
-
'It means everything to us': U of S Huskies play their first home game in nearly two years
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies stormed onto the field for their first home game in 714 days, playing against the University of Alberta Golden Bears.
-
Missing Sask. woman found dead after RCMP investigation
A 32-year-old woman was found dead on Friday after RCMP investigated the whereabouts of the missing woman on Onion Lake Cree Nation.
-
81 COVID-19 ICU patients sets new daily record for Sask.
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Saturday, with 81 people currently receiving intensive care.
Regina
-
TSB investigating train derailment in Strasbourg, Sask.
The Transportation Safety Board is launching an investigation following a train derailment in Strasbourg.
-
81 COVID-19 ICU patients sets new daily record for Sask.
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Saturday, with 81 people currently receiving intensive care.
-
Sask. top doctor not ruling out further restrictions, despite plateauing COVID-19 cases
Despite plateauing COVID-19 case numbers, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer said the province is far from clearing the fourth wave.
London
-
Teen fundraises over $100K for mental health
Former TSN broadcaster and mental health advocate Michael Landsberg was happy to be able to speak to a live audience for the first time since the pandemic began.
-
Anti-vaccine mandate rally draws hundreds in London, Ont.
A crowd of supporters of controversial vaccine mandate and mask opponent Chris Saccoccia, also known as Chris Sky, turned out at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon.
-
Southpoint Drift creates lane for drivers who love stunt driving
Southpoint Drift has created a lane for drivers to take the love of stunt driving to the track as a recognized sport.
Northern Ontario
-
New mountain bike trails open in North Bay
After two years of preparation, the North Bay Mountain Bike Association has officially opened the brand new 5km trails and pump track called 'Three Towers Trail Network.'
-
Dancing witches take over Blind River
The town of Blind River's annual tradition of "dancing witches" returns, with its biggest rendition yet.
-
International students crown Canada top post-secondary destination
New research from IDP Connect finds that more than one-third of students surveyed rate Canada as their first choice for post-secondary studies.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man identified as victim in Toronto shooting
27-year-old Randy Nguyen from Cambridge has been identified as the shooting victim in a homicide investigation in Toronto.
-
‘Not expecting to see much restock this year’: Drivers could face snow tire shortage this winter
Tire shops have already begun installing winter tires for customers gearing up for the upcoming season, but a lack of overseas shipments is causing industry professionals to worry about their inventory in the coming months.
-
‘Project Serve’ helps U of G students stay connected while giving back to the community
Students enrolled at the University of Guelph are connecting with the community through short-term volunteering opportunities made possible through Project Serve.