Victoria mortgage broker facing several lawsuits

Victoria mortgage broker Greg Martel, owner of the business Shop Your Own Mortgage, is now facing legal issues.

Martel is facing a number of lawsuits from investors, including one saying the Victoria businessman owes an Alberta company $17 million.

Just days ago, Martel’s company, Mortgage Auction Corporation – which oversees Shop Your Own Mortgage – was placed in receivership by B.C.’s Supreme Court.

Price Waterhouse Coopers has now taken control of the company.

In another new civil lawsuit, Acvica Consulting, which is a Victoria engineering consulting firm, claims it is owed more than $500,000.

In a response to that civil claim, Martel’s lawyer says:

"The defendant has not wrongfully handled, misappropriated, embezzled, disposed of, or destroyed the plaintiffs’ monies."

CTV News reached out to Martel for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

CTV News also reached out to several law enforcement agencies. None would confirm or deny if any criminal investigations had been launched.