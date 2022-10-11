Victoria mom running daily marathons around B.C. Ministry of Health offices calling for change to toxic drug response
A Victoria mother is running a marathon every day around the B.C. Ministry of Health offices to urge the province to expand access to a safe supply of drugs, and to reduce the stigma attached to drug use.
Jessica Michalofsky already ran five marathons around the offices last week, and plans to run another five this week until she gets answers.
"I'm calling on our government to say what's going on," she said. "Where can we find safe supply? If it's so available, where can I find it in Duncan?"
The Victoria woman lost her son, Aubrey, to a toxic drug overdose on Aug. 30. The 25-year-old was living in the Kootenay region after graduating with honours from Selkirk College.
"He felt passionately about social justice, so in a way I'm carrying on his legacy," said Michalofsky.
Aubrey battled with drug addictions, and his death is one of more than 1,500 fatal overdoses in B.C. since January.
His mother says her only child was let down by a lack of resources and safe supply in rural areas, and that the public is being let down by a lack of awareness as the death toll continues to rise.
"Other people are going to lose their sons and their daughters, their nieces and nephews," said Michalofsky.
Jessica Michalofsky is shown in Victoria wearing a shirt with a photo of her son, Aubrey. (CTV News)
Her efforts have already captured the attention of other mothers who have lost children to toxic drugs.
They agree the province needs to step up and make safe supplies of opioids available to those caught in the grip of addiction.
"Moms Stop The Harm is reaching out to small communities supporting them and their advocacy," said Leslie McBain, a co-founder of Moms Stop The Harm.
"So she's right on point, Jessica is right on point," said McBain.
B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Sheila Malcolmson, called Aubrey's death heartbreaking on Tuesday, but didn't provide specific comments on expanding safe drug supplies.
"There's never been so many resources set up in British Columbia as there is, but it isn't enough," she said.
Michalofsky says the government's response is insulting, and has vowed to keep running until the province announces more actions.
Her only regret is that she didn't start the campaign while her son was alive.
"I could have effected some change in terms of providing him with a safe supply of drugs," she said.
"But he also would have known how proud of him I am, and recognized how mightily he struggled."
