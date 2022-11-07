Victoria mom left 'speechless' after $474K lottery win

Kerri Butterworth from Victoria is shown. (B.C. Lottery Corporation) Kerri Butterworth from Victoria is shown. (B.C. Lottery Corporation)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump teases 'big announcement' Nov. 15

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a 'big announcement' next week in Florida as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio ahead of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario