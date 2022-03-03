Victoria MMA fighter wins headline fight in Singapore

A heavyweight mixed martial arts athlete from Victoria made waves in the industry after winning a headline fight at an international tournament last month.

On Feb. 11, Dustin Joynson, 36, defeated Hugo "Silverback" Cunha by split decision to earn his first win at ONE Championship, one of Asia's largest sports media properties.

The international tournament was one of the only destinations available to compete in because of the pandemic.

Joynson told CTV News that the event is "huge in Asia and Europe."

"I want to be on a video game, I want to be heavyweight champ, and I want Conor McGregor money," Joynson said, when asked what his goals were in the industry.

While the fighter stands 6'5" and weighs 240 pounds, he's actually considered one of the smaller guys.

His coach, Dave Puhky, says Joynson uses his agility to compensate "to keep from getting hit."

"I try to pride myself on having exceptional cardio," said Joynson.

But with every win, the athlete reflects on loss.

Within a two-year span, Joynson lost his mother, twin brother, and grandfather.

"Every time I fight and win and I celebrate, I always wish I could celebrate with them," he said.

In their respective fights, they needed blood. That's why after every bloody battle Joynson completes, he donates a little more.

"I'm donating blood for the 49th time," he said after his most recent fight.