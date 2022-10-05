Victoria mayoral candidates debate

Candidates for mayor of Victoria squared off Wednesday in a live debate hosted by radio station CFAX 1070.

There are eight declared candidates vying for the chair that will be vacated by outgoing mayor Lisa Helps.

Participiating in the debate were candidates Marianne Alto, Stephen Andrew, Lyall Atkinson, Rafael Fuentes and Brendan Marshall.

A full list of candidates for mayor and council, as well as polling locations and voting instructions, is available here.

Advance voting in Victoria's municipal election began Wednesday, with ballot boxes open at Victoria City Hall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.