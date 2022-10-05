Victoria mayoral candidates debate
Candidates for mayor of Victoria squared off Wednesday in a live debate hosted by radio station CFAX 1070.
There are eight declared candidates vying for the chair that will be vacated by outgoing mayor Lisa Helps.
Participiating in the debate were candidates Marianne Alto, Stephen Andrew, Lyall Atkinson, Rafael Fuentes and Brendan Marshall.
A full list of candidates for mayor and council, as well as polling locations and voting instructions, is available here.
Advance voting in Victoria's municipal election began Wednesday, with ballot boxes open at Victoria City Hall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
TREND LINE | Nanos projections show Poilievre's Conservatives winning more seats than Trudeau's Liberals
If an election were to be held today, the Conservative Party would win more seats than the Liberals, potentially enabling Pierre Poilievre to become Prime Minister, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research show.
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
Feds ask court to dismiss $2.5 billion class-action lawsuit brought on by Black public servants
The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit brought forward by a group of Black public servants, who allege discriminatory practices within the public service.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Tom Mulcair: An election that affects us all
François Legault may have changed his separatist strategy but he hasn’t changed his stripes, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says in an exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
Ontario school board apologizes after four-year-old student walks home alone
A school board east of Toronto is apologizing after a four-year-old student walked home alone during lunchtime earlier this week.
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
Canadian man sentenced to 20 years in U.S. prison for NetWalker ransomware attacks
A U.S. court has sentenced a Canadian man to 20 years in prison for his role in a number of cyberattacks involving the ransomware NetWalker.
Vancouver
-
'Unheard of': Tens of thousands of salmon found dead in B.C. creek as drought conditions persist
B.C.'s sunny, dry weather is leading to major drought conditions in parts of the province, causing devastating impacts for some wildlife.
-
Wildfire smoke prompts air-quality advisory for B.C.'s Fraser Valley
Wildfire smoke has prompted an air-quality advisory for parts of B.C. and officials say conditions might not change until the weather does.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to rise to near-record high after slight dip
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are predicted to rise close to record breaking levels Thursday after dipping slightly in recent days.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier
Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party is scheduled pick the province’s new premier Thursday, and political observers say its next step should be getting back on the same page as the rest of the province.
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
Man accused of chasing woman through Alta. town with machete, threatening to kill her
Charges were laid after a female victim was chased through the streets of a rural Alberta town by an armed man. Initially, "numerous" people called 911 about the victim – whose age police did not disclose – being chased by a man with a rifle Tuesday afternoon in St. Paul, a community of 5,900 northwest of Edmonton.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Walmart, high school evacuated in Caledon, Ont. as police warn people to avoid area
A Walmart and high school in Caledon, Ont. have been evacuated due to an ongoing investigation, police say.
-
What people in Ontario need to know about new credit card surcharges
Businesses in Ontario will be allowed to pass on credit card fees to customers starting on Thursday.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | TTC hit with lawsuits as employees allege workplace bullying, harassment
Insults, discrimination, mental distress and a lack of support from leadership – these are some of the claims brought forward by Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employees who say bullying and harassment have become commonplace in the publicly funded workplace.
Calgary
-
-
Calgary air quality poses 'moderate' health risk Wednesday
Air quality in Calgary deteriorated on Wednesday, peaking at 7 at around 10 a.m., which is considered high risk.
-
Info on AllTrails app sending visitors off track in Kananaskis: Alberta Parks
Alberta Parks is warning visitors to Kananaskis country against relying solely on AllTrails, a crowd-sourced app, that the organization says has placed hikers in peril.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec has 'lost confidence' in Hockey Canada; withholding funds
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
-
Trudeau maintains position on immigration in face of Legault's demands
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to keep the door double locked Wednesday in the face of Quebec premier François Legault's demands for increased immigration powers.
Atlantic
-
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
-
'Distressed and exasperated': Prolonged power outages prompt health and safety concerns in N.S.
A provincial politician in northern Nova Scotia says she has received hundreds of messages from constituents struggling to cope without electricity and running water 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the East Coast.
-
Rising costs, labour shortages stand in way of quick Fiona rebuild in Nova Scotia
The desire to quickly rebuild after post-tropical storm Fiona is running up against challenges that existed before the hurricane-force winds left a trail of destruction in Nova Scotia: the rising cost of construction material and widespread skilled labour shortages.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Five more charged after encampment removed at Manitoba Legislature
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged five more people after an encampment was cleared at the Manitoba legislature on Tuesday.
-
Man charged with distributing intimate images also charged with child pornography offences: police
A Manitoba man previously charged with distributing a woman’s intimate images online without consent has also been charged with multiple child pornography offences.
-
Dauphin sword attack sends one to hospital
The Manitoba RCMP is looking for three suspects after a man was attacked with a sword in Dauphin, Man., on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Family 'completely caught off guard' after Kitchener, Ont. assault charges withdrawn
The family of a man with a service dog who was forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant last fall, is speaking out after assault charges against the two men involved were withdrawn.
-
Multiple stations respond to barn fire east of Listowel
Three horses are dead after a large barn fire on Highway 86 between Listowel and Elmira.
-
Guelph man in custody for alleged murder now charged with attempted murder months earlier
The Guelph man already facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a July homicide has now been charged with attempted murder in a separate investigation.
Regina
-
'The will of the people': Petition calling on City of Regina to commit to solving homelessness crisis
As the one-year anniversary of the formation of a tent city in Regina’s Core Community Park approaches, a petition is calling on the City of Regina to commit to ending the homelessness crisis.
-
Man with ties to Moose Jaw currently at large: police
The Moose Jaw Police Service is advising the public of a safety concern, stemming from a wanted man with ties to the city.
-
Barrie
-
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Huntsville, Ont. investigation
Police laid an attempted murder charge in connection with an investigation in Huntsville involving a dispute between two people where witnesses reported hearing a gunshot.
-
Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision in East Gwillimbury
York Regional Police investigators are appealing to auto body and mechanical repair shops that may have recently done work on a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal pedestrian collision.
-
Four people, including minor, charged after police seize loaded gun, drugs in Georgina: YRP
Four people, including a minor, face drugs and weapons-related charges after officers noticed the group "acting suspiciously" in a parking lot in Georgina.
Saskatoon
-
Police search for final suspect in Saskatoon woman's presumed death
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged two more people with first-degree murder in the presumed homicide of a missing woman.
-
Sask. Parks extend camping reservations to fall, winter seasons
Saskatchewan Parks has extended camping reservations at 13 provincial parks, due to increased demand.
-
Employee seriously injured underground at Nutrien Cory Potash Mine
A mine worker remains in hospital with serious injuries after a piece of tunnel roof fell on top of him while working underground at a potash mine southwest of Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Early morning gunshots in Sudbury’s west end; four people in custody
Four individuals are in custody following a weapons complaint in the city’s west end in the early morning hours.
-
Timmins police investigate sudden death
The criminal investigation division of the Timmins Police Service is on the scene of a residence in Porcupine when a body has been discovered.
-
Ontario trucker sentenced for careless driving in fatal collision near Falcon Lake
A semi-truck driver from Ontario has been sentenced under the Highway Traffic Act for his role in a fatal collision three years ago on the Trans-Canada Highway near Falcon Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park, that killed Mark and Jacob Lugli.