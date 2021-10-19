Victoria masseur charged with 9 more counts of sexual assault
Police say a masseur based out of Victoria has now been charged with 10 counts of sexual assault.
Thirty-five-year-old Ajesh Jacob, who goes by the name "Sam," was previously charged with one count of sexual assault in March.
The charge came after an assault was reported at a massage and reflexology business in the 700-block of Fort Street, where Jacob worked at the time.
After police announced the charge in June, investigators asked anyone else who may have been attacked to come forward.
Police followed up on several allegations since then, and now investigators say nine more charges of sexual assault have been levelled against Jacob, bringing the total number of counts to 10.
"Special Victims Unit investigators want survivors of sexualized violence to know that we believe you," said VicPD in a release Tuesday.
"There are many ways to report sexualized violence in addition to calling our non-emergency line. You can report sexualized violence through your family doctor, a counsellor or the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre. The Victoria Sexual Assault Centre also supports survivors directly and can assist you if you choose to report a sexual assault to police," said the police department. "Please visit www.vsac.ca for more information."
Anyone with information on Jacob who has not yet spoken with police is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Vaccine mandate coming to House of Commons, MPs rule
Anyone entering the House of Commons precinct -- including MPs -- will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Nov. 22, the Board of Internal Economy has ordered. The new rule starts on the day the 44th Parliament kicks off.
COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
Sask. COVID-19 response draws criticism after province asks U.S. states for help before federal government
A Saskatchewan physician and public policy advisor, as well as the NDP Opposition, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask U.S. states for COVID-19 assistance before asking the Canadian government.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
These countries are vaccinating children against COVID-19
Here is a list of some countries that have approved or are considering vaccinating children against COVID-19.
UPDATED | Manitoba pastor arrested for breaking public health orders: RCMP
The pastor of a church near Steinbach, Man. remains in custody after RCMP said he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for breaking public health orders.
'My heart broke': Metro Vancouver woman whose dog arrived dead after flight wants answers, action from airline
A Metro Vancouver woman is looking for answers following the untimely death of her dog aboard a flight last summer.
Ontario science table calls on Ford to mandate vaccines for health-care workers
A group of scientists advising the Ford government on the COVID-19 pandemic are speaking up in favour of mandating vaccines for all health-care workers, calling it an 'evidence-based policy that protects Ontarians.'
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 5 deaths in the last day, B.C. officials say in update announcing 560 more cases
British Columbia has recorded another 560 cases of COVID-19 and five related deaths, health officials said Tuesday.
-
Provincial health officer apologizes, backtracks on B.C. COVID-19 hospitalization stats
Three weeks after B.C.’s provincial health officer promised to give a complete accounting of people in hospital due to COVID-19, Dr. Bonnie Henry is apologizing and now offering a vague description of what officials will provide instead.
-
COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, will implement new rules in continuing care facilities
Premier Jason Kenney announced new rules will be put in place to protect residents and staff at continuing care facilities on Oct. 25
-
NEW
NEW | Man dining with family injured in south Edmonton targeted shooting: EPS
A man was shot several times through a window while having dinner with his family in a south Edmonton restaurant earlier this month, police said.
-
Mostly-progressive Edmonton council has 'big challenge' working with UCP
Edmonton elected a new mayor and council Monday night - and it is one of the most progressive-leaning the city has ever seen.
Calgary
-
Jarring reality sets in for Calgary's rookie councillors: they won
There are many new faces that will be representing Calgary's 14 wards. Wards 4, 9 and 14 have returning councillors with Sean Chu, Gina-Carlo Carra and Peter Demong, with Chu and Carra prevailing by razor-thin margins.
-
Olympic wrestler Jasmine Mian elected to Calgary city council
Newly elected Calgary city councillor Jasmine Mian joins several Olympic and Paralympic athletes who have run for political office in Canada and won in recent years.
-
MRU Cougar Justin Anderson-Louch wrapping up university career in style with epic goal
Justin Anderson-Louch is in his fifth and final year at Mount Royal University where he's taking business. It also means he is wrapping up his soccer career with the Cougars and no doubt he wants to go out in style.
Toronto
-
Hundreds of thousands of Ontario homeowners could be eligible for a free smart thermostat
It's going to cost Ontarians more to heat their homes if they use natural gas this year, as prices are expected to rise by about 15 per cent.
-
'Praying for a miracle': Family members anxiously waiting for safe return of missing Whitby mother and daughter
Family members of two missing Whitby women are anxiously waiting and praying their loved ones will be found safe and sound after Durham Regional Police said the pair disappeared under suspicious circumstances Thursday.
-
Toronto man facing charges following string of sexual assaults allegedly involving children
A Toronto man who allegedly sexually assaulted a number of people, including children, earlier this month is facing charges and police believe there may be additional victims.
Montreal
-
In inaugural speech Legault forecasts big changes, especially decentralizing health management
After three years in power, Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday he wants to give his government a second wind with a new parliamentary session bringing new policy, especially in terms of the province's health network, which he said is much too centralized.
-
Quebec police arrest retired detective accused of passing info to organized crime
Quebec provincial police arrested their own former colleague on Tuesday for allegedly passing along police secrets to organized-crime suspects in Gatineau five years ago.
-
24-year-old woman fighting for life after stabbing in Plateau
A 24-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being stabbed by a man on the Plateau on Tuesday afternoon after an 'altercation,' police said.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 50 new cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three COVID-19 related deaths, along with 50 new cases and 122 recoveries on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 774.
-
Nova Scotia reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 'small outbreak' at Kentville hospital
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 187.
-
Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
Winnipeg
-
More than 80 Manitoba direct-care workers on unpaid leave over public health order compliance: Shared Health
With the province's rules requiring vaccinations or regular testing now in effect, more than 80 Manitoba direct-care workers in the health-care system have been placed on an unpaid leave of absence.
-
Winnipeg teacher placed on leave after racial slur used in classroom
The Franco-Manitoban School Division says a Winnipeg teacher has been placed on leave after a social media post that appears to show the educator using a racial slur for Black people in the classroom.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Manitoba pastor arrested for breaking public health orders: RCMP
The pastor of a church near Steinbach, Man. remains in custody after RCMP said he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for breaking public health orders.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor 'surprised' to hear premier's comments on 'broken down' communication
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark says he was surprised to hear Premier Scott Moe say communication lines have “broken down” with the city.
-
Sask. reports 8 COVID-19-related deaths, 271 new cases
Saskatchewan reported eight more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and 271 new cases of the virus.
-
Sask.'s top doctor target of threatening email
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, was the target of a threatening email sent earlier this month.
Regina
-
Sask. COVID-19 response draws criticism after province asks U.S. states for help before federal government
A Saskatchewan physician and public policy advisor, as well as the NDP Opposition, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask U.S. states for COVID-19 assistance before asking the Canadian government.
-
Saskatchewan premier says province could have acted sooner on renewed COVID-19 rules
On the day Saskatchewan asked the federal government for help to deal with surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, Premier Scott Moe granted the province could have acted sooner on a renewed mask mandate or proof-of-vaccination policy.
-
Sask. reports 8 COVID-19-related deaths, 271 new cases
Saskatchewan reported eight more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and 271 new cases of the virus.
London
-
Stand off in St. Marys, Ont. lasts 18 hours
Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police were called to a scene at a residence in St. Marys on Monday afternoon.
-
Missing 11-year-old in Perth County found safe and sound
After being missing for nearly three days an 11-year-old in Perth County has been found safe and sound.
-
The most famous St. Thomas, Ont. native you've likely never heard of
If you've never heard the name Jack Graney, you likely aren't alone. The St. Thomas, Ont. baseball pioneer began his career more than a century ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Officials in Sudbury warn of human trafficking dangers
On Thursday, Greater Sudbury Police and Sudbury and Area Victim Services are hosting a Human Trafficking Parent Educational Engagement Session in the city.
-
TikTok challenges causing problems in Timmins, Ont., police say
Monthly 'challenges' being posted on TikTok are causing problems in Timmins, Ont., police said Tuesday.
-
Suspected impaired driver on Hwy. 11 faces several drug-related charges
A Quebec man is facing several drug-related charges after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a parked car on Highway 11, police say.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports two COVID-19 deaths, eight new cases
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged two more COVID-19-related deaths and eight cases on Tuesday.
-
'She said yes': Paris, Ont. man pops the question 10,000 feet in the air
A couple from Paris, Ont. took the flight of a lifetime on Tuesday, taking off as boyfriend and girlfriend but landing as engaged to be married.
-
Stand off in St. Marys, Ont. lasts 18 hours
Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police were called to a scene at a residence in St. Marys on Monday afternoon.