Victoria man plans to take 'a very special lady for dinner' after $100K lottery win
A Victoria man was in near disbelief after he won a $100,000 lottery prize.
Alan Parfett won the prize from a Bingo scratch and win ticket that he purchased at the Save-On-Foods on Pandora Avenue.
"I hadn’t finished scratching the card yet and when I scanned it on my phone I thought, 'That can’t be right,'" he said in a release through the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
"I had to check it again and again," he said.
After coming to terms with the win, the first person Parfett told of the windfall was his neighbour.
"He said, 'Fantastic! Congratulations,'" Parfett said of his neighbour.
With a newfound $100,000 in the bank, the Victoria man says he'll use the money for financial security and to "take a very special lady for dinner."
When asked what he would do if he won an even larger lottery jackpot, Parfett told the BCLC that he would "purchase an island as well as donate a big chunk of the win."
