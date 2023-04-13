Victoria man facing 10 counts of sexual assault with a weapon after women splashed with corrosive liquid

A Victoria man has been charged with 10 counts of sexual assault with a weapon after several women were sprayed with a corrosive liquid in separate incidents last year.

Victoria police began investigating the assaults in November after several women came forward with reports of being splashed with an unknown liquid while walking or sitting downtown.

The following month, a group of women were reportedly attacked with a chemical liquid on Government Street.

Some of the women, ranging in age from 15 to 48 years old, described feeling a burning sensation and said the substance damaged the fabric of their clothing, Victoria police said in a news release Thursday.

Investigators believe the liquid was some kind of corrosive substance.

Police arrested a suspect on Dec. 30, and issued a public notice seeking additional victims and witnesses.

Sean O'Reilly, born in 1983, was charged with 10 counts of sexual assault with a weapon on March 14, according to the Victoria Police Department.

He was released from custody with conditions pending his next court appearance on April 19.