Victoria man arrested after robbery, stabbing at downtown business

A Victoria man has been charged with robbery and assault with a weapon after a stabbing at a downtown business, according to police.

Patrol officers were called to a store in the 1500-block of Vancouver Street just before noon Monday.

Investigators say the man stole money from the store and then stabbed a staff member with a knife when he was confronted about it.

The man fled the area on foot while the victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police arrested a suspect in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue and transported him to police cells.

The Victoria Police Department says Blaine Isherwood, 27, is facing one count each of robbery and assault with a weapon.