Victoria man arrested after randomly assaulting restaurant staff

Victoria police say a man's been arrested after he entered a restaurant, assaulted a worker, then later spat on jail staff.

Police say they were called to a restaurant in the 800-block of Douglas Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a man entering the business through its back door.

The man was reportedly causing a disturbance in the restaurant kitchen when staff tried to escort him out of the building. The man then struck a staff member with a metal bowl, according to VicPD, before workers were able to get him to leave.

Police say the staff member did require medical attention for their injuries.

VicPD officers searched the area and found the man near the intersection of Douglas and Courtney streets, where he was arrested.

The 29-year-old Victoria man was taken to VicPD cells, where he then spat on jail staff, according to police.

Victoria police are recommending charges of forcible entry, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, assaulting a peace officer, and mischief.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.