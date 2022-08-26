Victoria International Airport named 'most efficient' for its size in North America

The Victoria International Airport (YYJ) recently won an international award for being the most efficient airport of its size in North America.

The airport says it won the award for "most efficient airport with under 5 million passengers in North America" in the 2022 Global Airport Performance Benchmarking Report.

It's the fourth time the airport has won the award, with previous wins recorded in 2014, 2016 and 2020.

This year's award was presented at the Air Transport Research Society (ATRS) global awards ceremony in Belgium on Thursday, according to YYJ.

While Victoria International Airport took the top spot, similar sized airports in Orlando, Detroit and San Jose were among the other top pics for the North America category of airports with under 5 million annual passengers.

Victoria Airport Authority president and CEO Geoff Dickson says the organization is "delighted" to receive the recognition this year.

"Efficiency is our mantra and we have always been very proud of our ability to remain highly efficient by keeping costs low for our airlines and maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction," he said.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic created operating challenges, we remain an airport with some of the lowest aviation rates and fees in Canada," he said.

This year's Global Airport Performance Benchmarking Report examined 204 airports and 25 airport groups across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region when making its rankings.