Victoria hosting free Family Day event at Royal Athletic Park

With less than two weeks to go until the B.C. Family Day long weekend, you may be looking for something to do with the family in Victoria.

Thanks to a grant from the province, the City of Victoria has organized a free, family-friendly event for Family Day at Royal Athletic Park.

Activities will include music, event stations, mini-field soccer, a bouncy castle, a bocce area and base running with Harvey the Harbour Cats mascot.

You can also bring a picnic for the family and enjoy complimentary light refreshments at the park.

"This is the first time it’s (been) done at Royal Athletic Park," said Jeff Brehaut, manager of recreation services for the City of Victoria.

"Traditionally we’ve done free swims, free skates, that kind of thing at the Crystal Pool or Save-On Memorial Centre; but given the current environment and people’s comfort levels, we thought that doing it in Royal Athletic Park in an outdoor, fresh air environment was perfect," he said.

COVID safety protocols will be in place, including handwashing and sanitizing stations. Park capacity will also be set at 300 people.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.

People are encouraged to ride their bikes or take transit as parking in the area is limited.

Further information on the free Family Day event can be found on the City of Victoria website.