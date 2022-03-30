Victoria Hospitals Foundation launches Langford fundraising gala

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation is launching a brand new fundraising event in Langford, B.C.

The foundation will host the "Miracle on the Mountain Gala" at the Westin Bear Mountain Resort on May 28.

Funds raised will go towards the purchase of equipment needed to support the neurosurgery department at Victoria General Hospital (VGH).

Located in View Royal, VGH treats patients from up and down Vancouver Island as the referral centre for neuroscience and trauma treatment.

"We all rely on that hospital," said foundation executive director Avery Brohman on Wednesday. "It is the busiest hospital on the island."

Brohman said the new equipment will help patients remain close to home as they receive care.

"Our growing West Shore communities have access to world-class hospitals right here at home," said Langford Mayor Stew Young.

"The City of Langford is excited to welcome the Mountain on the Miracle Gala. Events such as these are a wonderful opportunity to showcase the generosity and caring spirit of our community members and provide essential support for the hospitals and care teams we all rely on."

Event highlights will include a four-course dinner, live entertainment, and silent and live auction packages.

Tickets for the gala are $300 and can be purchased individually or in tables of 10 at MountainGala.ca.