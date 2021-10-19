Victoria firefighters extinguish car fire in apartment carport

Victoria -

Firefighters were called to the scene of a car burning in a carport under an apartment building near Beacon Hill Park in Victoria Tuesday morning.

A resident of Parkside Towers, where the fire was discovered, says he woke up shortly after 3 a.m. to the smell of smoke.

The man says he came down from the third floor of the building, near the corner of Quadra Street and Academy Close, to find a large fire in the building's carport.

The man called the fire department and tried to extinguish the blaze himself but the smoke was overwhelming.

Firefighters were on scene within five minutes and quickly knocked down the flames, he said.

The Victoria Fire Department has not yet confirmed any details of the incident.