Victoria firefighters battle restaurant blaze on Douglas Street

Victoria firefighters were battling a restaurant blaze early Friday morning on Douglas Street.

Firefighters arrived at the Ricky’s All Day Grill just after 3 a.m. to find smoke and flames rising from the building at 2900 Douglas Street.

"It was fully involved on arrival," Chief Dan Atkinson of the Victoria Fire Department told CTV News. "It’s a substantial fire and we are still putting out hotspots."

Fire crews were still attacking small fires burning at the eatery before 9 a.m.

Traffic was heavily disrupted on the main artery into downtown Victoria as police and firefighters blocked the road to allow firetrucks to get closer to the scene.

Northbound traffic was still getting through during the rush-hour commute while southbound traffic was being detoured around the area.

Video posted on social media shows flames erupting through the roof of the restaurant.

There’s a building on fire at the corner of Douglas and Burnside road east this morning.



This video is from about 20 minutes ago.



Members of Victoria Fire Department and @vicpdcanada both on scene. #yyj pic.twitter.com/7P9KybSLax — Adam Stirling (@Adam_Stirling) June 16, 2023

Atkinson says the fire is still under investigation and a cause has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.