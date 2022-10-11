Victoria Fire Department marks 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week

The Victoria Fire Department is partnering with the National Fire Protection Association to mark the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.

The campaign runs from Oct. 9 to 15 with the goal of raising awareness about keeping families safe in the event of a fire.

"Emergency planning is just as relevant today as it was 100 years ago," said Megan Sabell, assistant chief of fire prevention with the Victoria Fire Department.

"Today’s homes burn hotter and faster and it is imperative to have a practiced plan in place so you can escape a fire quickly and safely," she said.

"Emergency planning should include all members of your household. Everyone should know how to get out, where to meet and to stay out until it is safe," said Sabell.

The Victoria Fire Department offered the following tips to help prepare households in the event of fire:

Install smoke alarms in sleeping areas and on every level of your home.

Practice your home fire drill and make sure everyone has an escape plan.

If an alarm sounds, get out, call 911 and stay out.

Know exits out of every room and ensure doors and windows leading outside open easily.

If there is smoke, get low and close doors behind you when exiting.

Plan an outside meeting place a safe distance from the home.

As part of Fire Prevention Week, the Victoria Fire Department will be visiting local elementary schools to promote fire safety.

This year's Fire Prevention Week slogan is, "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape."