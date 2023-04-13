Victoria expands bike network along Fort Street

The City of Victoria has begun expanding its cycling network along Fort Street.

The 2.7-kilometre expansion will run east to west from Cook Street to Foul Bay Road.

"We heard significant support for improved safety on Fort Street during public engagement for the AAA [All Ages and Abilities] cycling network,” said Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto.

"This project delivers essential updates and safety features for all road users."

The upgrades include 1.7 kilometres of road paving, seven new or upgraded crosswalks, updated traffic signals at six intersections, two new electric-vehicle fast-charging stations, eight new trees and public seating.

The city also plans to add painted bike lanes on Foul Bay Road and an upgraded bicycle crossing at Goldsmith Street.

A new covered bike parking shelter will be installed at Central Middle School to encourage active travel.

“We are thrilled to have a safer way for our students, teachers and staff to get to school,” said Central Middle School principal Gillian Braun.

“The new bike shelter is a perfect addition to this project that will provide much-needed bike parking space for our active school community.”

The expansion project is expected to take 10 months to complete. The city says efforts will be made to minimize traffic impacts during construction.