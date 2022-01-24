Victoria expanding Songhees Park, adding features

A waterfront park beside the Johnson Street Bridge in Victoria is being upgraded, according to the city.

The Songhees Park, located on the corner of Esquimalt Road and Harbour Road, will include 1.8 acres of new parkland.

Once completed, the upgraded park will include a loop path, upgraded lighting, new seating and picnic tables, and a waterfront viewing platform.

More trees and plants suited to the climate will also be installed, says the municipality.

A rendering of the upgraded Songhees Park is shown: (City of Victoria)

The park is located in traditional Lekwungen territory and was part of the Songhees Reserve lands between 1844 and 1911, according to the city.

The municipality says the upgrades were designed in collaboration with the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations.

The redesigned park will include Lekwungen art and information about Indigenous culture.

Construction of the upgrades is currently underway and is slated to finish this summer.

"All efforts will be focused on maintaining a safe work site while mitigating impacts to residents and businesses wherever possible," reads the city's webpage on the project.

Cycling access in the area will not be interrupted, says the city, though one pedestrian path will be detoured.

Construction is expected to occur between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays.