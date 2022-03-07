Victoria driver injured after man smashes window with salt rock
Victoria police are seeking witnesses to a bizarre, random assault in downtown Victoria on Sunday.
The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m., when a driver was stopped at the intersection of Douglas Street and Johnson Street.
While the driver was stopped along Douglas Street, a man reportedly threw a Himalayan salt rock through the driver's side window of the car. The salt rock, which was first reported to police as a "brick," shattered the window and hit the driver.
Police say the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident and was treated by paramedics at the scene.
The man who threw the salt rock was last seen waking away from the intersection heading east on Johnson Street.
He is described as a 50-year-old white man with a medium build and long gray hair. He was wearing a black winter coat with a fur-trimmed hood at the time.
Police are now looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage of the area.
Investigators say the driver was heading south on Douglas Street in a grey Toyota Prius when the random assault occurred.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates: Lviv struggling to feed people fleeing war
A Russian general was killed in the fighting around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which Russian forces have been trying to seize since the invasion began, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said.
Canada takes direction from Putin rival to sanction 10 more Russians over Ukraine
Canada poked Russia in the eye on Monday by sanctioning 10 people identified by Vladimir Putin's top domestic opponent as the federal government works with allies to hammer Russia's economy in response to that country's invasion of Ukraine. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in London at the start of a four-country visit to Europe, conceded cutting off Russia's lucrative oil and gas exports entirely is not as simple for Europe as it was for Canada.
Ukrainian couples are getting married despite the backdrop of the Russian invasion
In several acts of defiance, Ukrainian couples have decided to tie the knot, despite the incredibly stressful Russian invasion in their country.
'Big Brother is behind you': Russian teacher on Putin and her country's invasion
A Russian teacher who fled to Poland is shedding light on the misinformation campaigns and surveillance the Russian people face when it comes to this invasion.
Fines issued after plane with Russian nationals on board grounded in Yellowknife
Transport Canada says a plane carrying two Russian nationals that was grounded in Yellowknife last week broke airspace restrictions.
Russia says deals with 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada, will require approval
Russia said on Monday that all corporate deals with companies and individuals from so-called 'unfriendly countries' would now have to be approved by a government commission, according to a government resolution.
Russian tanks emblazoned with 'Z' were first spotted on Ukraine's border. Here's how the letter became a pro-war symbol
In late February, days before Russian forces launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, videos and photos began circulating on social media showing tanks, communications trucks and rocket launchers emblazoned with the letter 'Z' rolling toward the border. Military experts are debating what it means.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich released from custody
Tamara Lich, a high-profile organizer of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest, has been released from jail following a bail review.
Could the price of gas get even higher?
A gas analyst believes the cost of fuel could get even higher before receding, with the potential for more recording-breaking prices at the pump.
Vancouver
-
Support, housing offered for those fleeing the war in Ukraine and heading to B.C.
Charities and churches in the province are preparing to help welcome people arriving in B.C. after fleeing the war in Ukraine.
-
Kelowna crime spree: Suspect arrested after truck crash, shooting, carjacking
Kelowna RCMP have arrested a suspect who allegedly crashed a truck, fired a gun and carjacked another vehicle during a dramatic crime spree that unfolded in the city Monday morning.
-
Women invited to stand on empty statue base as YWCA takes aim at monumental gender gap
Statues are meant to honour and tell the stories of leaders and community builders, but an examination of the monuments in Vancouver reveals a startling lack of diversity.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to stop collecting provincial gas tax, offer electricity rebate to offset high energy prices
The tax cut will take effect April 1 and be in effect until at least the next provincial budget next March but will also be evaluated every three months.
-
-
Local Ukrainian woman to be reunited with mother after she fled Kyiv
A Ukrainian woman in Edmonton is excited to be reunited with her mother after she fled Kyiv as Russian forces advanced toward the capital.
Toronto
-
Toronto councillor and advocates push city to purchase vacant downtown properties for affordable housing
A Toronto city councillor and community advocates are making one last attempt to convince the city to purchase two vacant properties in the city's downtown for affordable housing instead of being sold to a developer.
-
Ontario nurses getting up to $5,000 incentive pay to stay on the job
The Ontario government is giving eligible nurses a $5,000 payment to help incentivize them to stay on the job.
-
Toronto hospitals organize to send medical supplies to Ukraine
A pandemic hiatus in the collection of surplus medical supplies at the University Health Network has turned out to be a blessing for people in Ukraine, who are in desperate need of medical items.
Calgary
-
Alberta to stop collecting provincial gas tax, offer electricity rebate to offset high energy prices
The tax cut will take effect April 1 and be in effect until at least the next provincial budget next March but will also be evaluated every three months.
-
Firefighter injured after stopping to help car in ditch
A car drove into a ditch Monday night in northeast Calgary, leading to a second collision that landed a firefighter in hospital.
-
Montreal
-
Montreal rabbis travel to Polish-Ukrainian border to help amid 'heartbreak'
A group of Montreal rabbis has travelled to the Polish-Ukrainian border to deliver supplies and help out – but also to see for themselves what more Canadians could be doing.
-
Poilievre's team takes aim at Charest's Conservative cred as his campaign takes shape
A Conservative senator from Quebec helping Pierre Poilievre try to win leadership of the party is criticizing Jean Charest as a 'Conservative of convenience,' who on Monday nabbed an endorsement from another potential contender.
-
Canadian minister wants to prevent collusion as Montreal fuel prices soar
The federal government has asked the Competition Bureau to monitor the fuel market to ensure there is no collusion in setting gasoline prices as the war in Ukraine sends oil prices soaring.
Atlantic
-
Victims' families press for RCMP officers to testify at N.S. mass shooting inquiry
The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting is hearing from lawyers for victims' families today on why they want to call RCMP officers and a key 911 operator to the stand.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Dartmouth, N.S., last week.
-
First Mounties to respond to N.S. mass shooting willing to testify at inquiry
Mounties to respond to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting told a public inquiry last year they'd be willing to testify, though lawyers for the RCMP have recently resisted having them take the stand.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices rise again in Winnipeg
Gas prices have taken another jump in Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg woman wants changes after father with dementia disappeared from hospital for hours
A Winnipeg woman wants to see changes to protocols at hospitals and personal care homes after her 84-year-old father who has dementia wandered away from Concordia Hospital and was found nine kilometres away hours later.
-
One person in critical condition following three vehicle crash
One person has been taken to hospital in critical condition following a multi vehicle crash.
Kitchener
-
'Performative lip service': Black Parent Council reacts to WCDSB director of education's apology
The director of education at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board has issued an apology for a comment she made about anti-Black racism in the school board last week – but her latest statement is not sitting well with a local parent group.
-
Pair from Waterloo Region takes home $1M lotto win
A pair of coworkers in Waterloo Region is taking home a $1 million lottery prize.
-
Police arrest teen with BB gun at Kitchener high school
A 15-year-old Kitchener boy who brought a Glock-style BB gun to school has been arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Regina
-
Sask. 'not actively' considering reducing fuel tax as prices rise at the pump
Although gas prices are soaring to record levels across Saskatchewan, the provincial government has no current plans to offer motorists relief at the pump.
-
Police investigating after 2-year-old girl found dead in Prince Albert
Prince Albert police are investigating after a toddler was found dead.
-
NDP calls on province to return to daily COVID-19 reporting
On the first day of spring session at the Saskatchewan Legislature, the opposition NDP called on the provincial government to return to daily COVID-19 reporting.
Barrie
-
'Armed and dangerous' double shooting suspect's photo released by Barrie police
Police released an image of an 18-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a double shooting on Bayfield Street in Barrie last month.
-
Innisfil teen accused of driving 123 km/h in 40 km/h zone
Police say a teen driver in Innisfil was clocked travelling three times the speed limit.
-
Huntsville, Ont. man prepares to fly overseas to help Ukrainian refugees
A Huntsville, Ont. man is preparing to fly to Poland to help with humanitarian aid after hearing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky call for international support.
Saskatoon
-
U of S men's basketball coach resigns after allegation involving offensive music at practice
University of Saskatchewan men's basketball coach Barry Rawlyk has resigned, the school says.
-
Saskatoon drivers to face poor visibility overnight, city warns
The City of Saskatoon is warning drivers of high winds and blowing snow expected Monday afternoon and overnight.
-
Saskatoon volunteers relieved girls at Canadian safe house in Ukraine have escaped
Saskatoon volunteers are relieved after a group of 17 Ukrainian girls living in a Canadian safe house in Ukraine arrived safely in Poland.
Northern Ontario
-
This northern Ontario city is one of Canada's top 10 for bed bugs
A city in northern Ontario has topped a list that no one wants to be on for the second year in a row, Orkin Canada's top 10 bed bug cities.
-
Southern Ont. driver charged in double fatal Hwy. 11 crash in December
A 41-year-old southern Ontario resident has been charged in a fatal crash that killed two people on Highway 11 in December, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Colin Mochrie wins competition, donates money to Sault-area camp
'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' star Colin Mochrie has gifted $100,000 to the Welcome Friend Association Rainbow Camp in Thessalon, Ont., after winning a recent comedy competition.