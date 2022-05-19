Victoria Day Parade, Victoria Highland Games returning to B.C. capital

After pandemic delays, two beloved Victoria events are returning this Victoria Day long weekend.

The 122nd annual Victoria Day Parade is kicking off at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 23.

The parade will take place on Douglas Street between Finlayson Street and Courtenay Street.

This year's event will highlight a range of cultures and celebrate frontline workers, according to the Greater Victoria Festival Society.

"We are thrilled to be back and we dedicate 2022 to all of you," reads the festival society's website.

The parade's cancellation in 2020 was the first time the event had to be cancelled in its more than 120-year existence.

(Greater Victoria Festival Society)

VICTORIA HIGHLAND GAMES

The Victoria Day Parade isn't the only longstanding event returning to the community this weekend.

The 159th Victoria Highland Games & Celtic Festival is returning this Saturday and Sunday after experiencing pandemic cancellations.

The weekend will include musical performances, heavy event challenges and a horse riding display by the Strathcona Mounted Troop.

Celtic vendors, alcoholic drinks and a food court will also be set up at Topaz Park, where the games are taking place.

A full schedule can be found on the festival's website.