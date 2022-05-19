Victoria Day Parade, Victoria Highland Games returning to B.C. capital
After pandemic delays, two beloved Victoria events are returning this Victoria Day long weekend.
The 122nd annual Victoria Day Parade is kicking off at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 23.
The parade will take place on Douglas Street between Finlayson Street and Courtenay Street.
This year's event will highlight a range of cultures and celebrate frontline workers, according to the Greater Victoria Festival Society.
"We are thrilled to be back and we dedicate 2022 to all of you," reads the festival society's website.
The parade's cancellation in 2020 was the first time the event had to be cancelled in its more than 120-year existence.
(Greater Victoria Festival Society)
VICTORIA HIGHLAND GAMES
The Victoria Day Parade isn't the only longstanding event returning to the community this weekend.
The 159th Victoria Highland Games & Celtic Festival is returning this Saturday and Sunday after experiencing pandemic cancellations.
The weekend will include musical performances, heavy event challenges and a horse riding display by the Strathcona Mounted Troop.
Celtic vendors, alcoholic drinks and a food court will also be set up at Topaz Park, where the games are taking place.
A full schedule can be found on the festival's website.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Fewer COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals this week as 6th wave shows signs of receding
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
BREAKING | N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend's shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
Service Canada increases staffing at passport counters, but long waits persist
With lengthy delays for Canadians seeking to get a new or renewed passport, Service Canada says it’s upped staffing at passport service counters to expedite processing ahead of the summer travel season. Yet, travellers say they’re still facing long wait times.
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
Conservatives want Canada to revert to pre-pandemic travel rules
The Conservative Party is doubling down on its call for the federal government to do away with travel restrictions and revert back to 'pre-pandemic rules' in light of recent airport delays.
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Fewer COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals this week as 6th wave shows signs of receding
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has declined since last week, but remains elevated compared to where it was when the province first switched to weekly reporting of pandemic data.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices predicted to drop 12 cents ahead of long weekend
After seeing record or near-record gas prices for a week, Metro Vancouver is predicted see a significant drop in the cost to fill up a tank before the long weekend.
-
Man apprehended after allegedly throwing propane tank at cars in East Vancouver
Police apprehended a man on a mental health warrant Wednesday after he allegedly threw a propane tank at moving vehicles on a busy traffic artery in East Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignation
Even as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
-
Chinatown worker critically injured in unprovoked assault: employer
The owner of a Chinatown auto body shop is hoping for a miracle after his employee and friend of more than 30 years was nearly beaten to death by a stranger at work.
Toronto
-
Here's one way travellers are avoiding the massive delays at Toronto Pearson Airport
Ongoing delays at Toronto Pearson International Airport have seen passengers waiting on tarmacs and in long lines, and some travelers are now deciding to reroute their plans.
-
Health officials discover nearly 1,000 cases of new COVID-19 subvariant in Ontario
Nearly 1,000 cases of a new Omicron COVID-19 subvariant dubbed 'BA.2.20' have been detected in Ontario, health officials say.
-
Ontario woman who hasn’t driven in 10 years said she received licence plate refund
An Ontario woman who hung up her vanity licence plate 10 years ago when she stopped driving said she was confused when she received a licence plate sticker refund cheque in the mail.
Calgary
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignation
Even as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
-
Fairview residents calling for increased safety measures at busy Heritage Drive intersection
Several close calls and a pair of recent collisions at the intersection of Fairview Drive and Heritage Drive in southeast Calgary are sparking major safety concerns from area residents.
Montreal
-
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
-
Doctors on Quebec monkeypox frontline: 'I had never heard of this disease 24 hours ago'
Health-care professionals at the forefront of containing monkeypox’s arrival in Montreal say it’s too early to know just how far the virus has spread.
-
Cheap tuition, with a catch: Quebec lures foreign students to rural areas with price cut
The urgent need for labour in all regions of Quebec is prompting the province to turn more to foreign students in order to fill the thousands of vacant positions. But they must study in French, in the regions, and in a program related to the highest-need industries. Canadian students will also be eligible.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
-
N.S. reports 24 new COVID-19-related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting an increase in new deaths in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
-
Masks no longer required in Nova Scotia public schools next week
Starting next week, students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in Nova Scotia public schools.
Winnipeg
-
'Horrifically, grisly scene': Remains of woman found near Winnipeg apartment block
Police say a "horrifically, grisly scene" near an apartment building where the partial remains of a woman were discovered this week has also taken investigators to a landfill.
-
Teen arrested in death of 31-year-old man; also charged in February assault
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to the death of a 31-year-old man who was found injured near Slaw Rebchuk Bridge before he died in hospital.
-
Surgical procedures returning to 'pre-pandemic' levels in Manitoba
The taskforce aimed at reducing the surgical backlog in Manitoba says surgical procedures are consistently being performed at levels before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kitchener
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
'It keeps me alive': Guelph, Ont. senior earns black belt in jiu-jitsu
Jim Stevenson, 66, has been promoted to black belt in jiu-jitsu, making him the oldest person in his dojo to receive the belt.
-
Animals believed to have perished in Hanover, Ont. fire
Everyone is believed to have escaped a fire in Hanover, Ont. Thursday morning, according to Hanover police.
Regina
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as MLA of Saskatoon Meewasin
NDP Leader Ryan Meili announced he is resigning from his position as MLA of Saskatoon Meewasin.
-
22 COVID-19 related deaths, province expanding Paxlovid prescribing authority
There were 22 more COVID-19 related deaths for the week of May 8-14 along with 465 new laboratory confirmed cases, according to the latest update from the Saskatchewan government.
-
SGI begins mailing out rebate cheques
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) has begun mailing out rebate cheques to customers across the province.
Barrie
-
Marinas prep for busy long weekend despite record gas prices
Marinas are preparing for what's expected to be the busiest weekend of the year, with many boaters planning to head out on the water despite the record-high gas prices.
-
School bus monitor charged with sexual assault of young girls
Owen Sound Police have charged an 81-year-old Owen Sound man with sexual assault.
-
City offers free kits to help Barrie residents battle moth infestation
The City of Barrie is offering free burlap kits for residents to help battle the LDD moth invasion.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon check-stop blitz sees 16 drivers nabbed for impaired driving
Sixteen drivers were taken off the road for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Saskatoon on Wednesday night, Saskatoon police say.
-
'I couldn't sleep': Sask. couple celebrates $100,000 lotto win
For two weeks, a Meadow Lake couple had no idea they were in possession of a lottery ticket worth $100,000.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as MLA of Saskatoon Meewasin
NDP Leader Ryan Meili announced he is resigning from his position as MLA of Saskatoon Meewasin.
Northern Ontario
-
Supervisor of women's shelter near Blind River charged with fraud
Ontario Provincial Police in East Algoma have charged the supervisor of the Mississauga First Nation Women's Shelter with fraud and breach of trust.
-
Soo T-Birds ready for battle at national playoff
The champions of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League play the best Canadian junior ‘ A ‘ hockey teams in Estevan, Saskatchewan.
-
Two of four Ontario party leaders sick with COVID-19
As Ontario's election date approaches, two of the province’s four main political party leaders have tested positive for COVID-19.