Victoria cycling charity's custom cargo e-bike stolen in brazen theft

A Victoria charity that promotes cycling in the B.C. capital is searching for its prized electric cargo bike after it was stolen from outside the non-profit group's office on Tuesday.

The custom-built cargo bike, valued at approximately $10,000, was double-locked to a bike rack on Hillside Avenue around 5 a.m. when a thief used tools to cut through the high-end locks.

Surveillance video provided to CTV News by the group, Capital Bike, shows a man using bolt cutters and a battery-powered grinder to saw through the locks, which the group says cost $250 each.

The thief then leaves his own bicycle at the scene as he walks away with the electric bike.

The theft follows an attempted break-in that damaged Capital Bike's cargo trailer just days ago.

Executive director Adam Krupper says the three-metre trailer was parked outside Quadra Elementary School overnight Friday when someone used a crowbar to try to pry the door off the trailer.

Capital Bike had been running a cycling program for kids at the school, in which volunteers teach children the basics of cycling safety.

Inside the trailer was approximately 25 bikes for students to use, including accessible bikes for students with special needs, as well as bike helmets and course materials.

These videos show the person who stole our beloved cargo bike. Note the thief's bag of tools, the bike he's riding, and how quickly he broke through our two $200+ locks. If you see this man, his bike, or ours, please call Vic PD at 250-995-7654. See more videos on our FB or IG. pic.twitter.com/qRL4xQualf — Capital Bike (@CapitalBikeCa) June 20, 2023

"We can’t afford the replace the cargo bike," Krupper said. "It's simply not an option financially for us. It was a big investment."

Victoria police are asking anyone with information on the theft to contact them at 250-995-7654, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.