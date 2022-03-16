Victoria Curling Club launching bid to host the Brier in 2024
Members of the Victoria Curling Club are hurrying hard in an effort to bring the country’s largest curling event to Vancouver Island.
In a letter to the curling community, the club says it is planning its bid to host the Brier in 2024.
The club has formed a bid committee and says Victoria’s mild climate and strong volunteer base makes the city an attractive host for the tournament.
“We’re still in the very early days of planning," says club president and bid committee chair Andrew Komlodi.
"[We're] exploring the extent to which the community would be interested in bringing the Brier to Victoria in 2024, but it would make a big difference to our curling community and to the Victoria community as a whole,” he added.
In order to strengthen its bid, the club hopes to show Curling Canada that the tournament would be supported here, with a pre-ticket sales drive.
The club is asking its fan base to demonstrate their interest by making a pledge to purchase championship weekend or full event packages.
“We reached out just to the people on our internal curling club email list on Friday and we’ve had overwhelmingly positive response," said Komlodi. "People have indicated they're interested in buying tickets for a weekend, for the full event, and indicating interest in volunteering as well."
A down payment for the pre-ticket sales would not be required until a later date, and anyone who makes the pledge will get a code for ticket pre-sales. If the bid is unsuccessful, full refunds will be issued.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the Brier in 2024 is asked to send an email, including your name and contact information to VictoriaBrier2024@gmail.com, with the subject line "2024 Brier Volunteer."
Anyone interested in potential tickets is asked to send an email with your name, contact information and the number and type of tickets of interest to VictoriaBrier2024@gmail.com with the subject line "2024 Brier Pre-Ticket Sales."
