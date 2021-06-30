VICTORIA -- Victoria police were at the provincial courthouse in downtown Victoria after receiving a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to the courthouse at 850 Burdett Ave. around 10 a.m. for reports of the threat.

VicPD Const. Cam MacIntyre says significant resources were mobilized to investigate the threat out of an abundance of caution.

Meanwhile, the building was evacuated while police asked pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area.

"In an effort to keep everyone safe we're here with members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team as well as members of the integrated canine service," MacIntyre told CTV News.

"We have conducted an exterior sweep at this time and now we've moved to the interior with bomb detection dogs," he said at approximately 11:45 a.m.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., police said an interior sweep had been completed.

At roughly 12:45 p.m., police said that building had been cleared and workers could be seen entering the courthouse once again.

"Again we work out of an abundance of caution. We just want to make sure everyone is safe," said MacIntyre.