VICTORIA -- Victoria Coun. Ben Isitt has resigned as the vice-chair of the CRD First Nations Relations Committee just days after Pacheedaht Chief Coun. Jeff Jones called his behaviour at a logging blockade "deeply offensive," according to CFAX 1070.

The Pacheedaht First Nation, located near Port Renfrew, is at the centre of an old-growth logging dispute.

More than 400 people have been arrested at blockades in the Fairy Creek area since protests began last summer.

Recent video shows Isitt participating with activists and asking police if forestry company Teal Jones had a right to tow vehicles from an injunction site.

"It has recently come to our attention that Councillor Ben Isitt, a CRD Board member, has been actively supporting and involved in exactly the type of disrespectful behaviour that PFN (Pacheedaht First Nation) has strongly objected to," wrote Jones in a letter to the CRD on July 8.

"We take the view that this is deplorably unacceptable behaviour for an elected official who is in a position of power and influence, and is capable by vote or behaviour of imposing negative impacts on our nation," he said.

Jones notes that the Pacheedaht First Nation had already requested that the CRD not get involved with the dispute, which falls outside CRD jurisdiction.

On May 20, the nation asked that the CRD "show an appropriate level of respect to the sovereignty and wishes of our nation" and "respect our desire for self-determination."

Jones says that the nation asked the CRD to respect its authority again on June 20, after a two-year deferral on old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek watershed and central Walbran valley areas was approved by several First Nations and the B.C. government.

Despite the two-year deferral being approved in early June, protesters have remained at blockades, with many calling for a permanent moratorium of old-growth logging across B.C.

Protesters with the Rainforest Flying Squad also say they are standing with Pacheedaht elder Bill Jones against old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek area.