Victoria considers pilot project to minimize conflict with off-leash dogs on Dallas Road

The waterfront park along Dallas Road is one of Victoria’s most popular places to take a peaceful walk, but some users say things are anything but peaceful along the grassy stretch from Cook Street to Clover Point because of off-leash dogs.

City staff say they’ve been inundated with complaints from pedestrians expressing safety concerns about that part of the road, which is currently a designated off-leash area.

Now, the city is considering a $100,000 pilot project to improve safety along the walkway. A motion approved by city council this week would take the funds from the city’s Building and Infrastructure Reserve and allocate them toward efforts to reduce conflict between users of the park area.

Possible options for staff to consider, according to the motion, include additional benches, sections of split-rail fencing, signage and “other interventions” to improve pedestrian safety.

Park users CTV News spoke to on Friday had mixed reactions to the proposal.

“I’m all for keeping this beautiful open space for dogs to run, but I do understand safety concerns for the (pedestrian) walkway being so close (to the off-leash space),” said one park user.

The city says it has received 300 emails from people on both sides of the issue.