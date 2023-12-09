Victoria considering new rules as tonnes of property seized from encampments
As the sun rises on Pandora Avenue in Victoria, bylaw officers walk the street, announcing their presence to people who are asleep in their tents.
It’s an unwelcome wakeup call for many — one they’ve become resigned to as it repeats, day after day.
“As soon as I open up my eyes, I’m traumatized right away,” said Chris Williams, who regularly sleeps on Pandora.
“You wake up and you’re put in hyper mode.”
The bylaw officers are there to enforce city rules that ensure public spaces can be accessed safely by everyone. They often seize people’s property in the process.
“When I wake up I go, ‘Jeez, am I going to have clothes at the end of the day?'” said Williams, noting he’s previously had his tent, money and medicine impounded.
City council is poised to approve changes to its impounding rules next week.
TONNES OF MATERIAL IMPOUNDED WEEKLY
Bylaw officers seize up to 10 tonnes of material each week, according to a report from Victoria’s bylaw director, Shannon Perkins.
“As fast as we’re trying to get humanitarian aid to people, it is being thrown out by the tonnes by bylaw,” said outreach worker Niki Ottosen.
If it’s not tossed, the property is put in storage for 30 days, so it can be reclaimed. Prior to that, the items are photographed, tagged and screened for hazardous material, the report said.
“In all, impounding and returning unlawfully placed property can easily consume over 500 labour hours in a month,” Perkins wrote.
PROPOSED CHANGES INCLUDE ESCALATING FINES
To streamline the process, Perkins is proposing storage time drop from 30 days to 14 days.
She’s also recommending city staff be given more discretion to discard material that “is clearly identifiable as rubbish, hazardous or bulky items, rather than being required to impound, transport and document such items.”
Mayor Marianne Alto and the rest of city council have indicated they’re in favour of the changes, on which they’ll vote Thursday.
“It’s just bringing order to a process that none of us like, let’s be clear,” Alto said.
Council will also consider fees that escalate each time someone has property impounded. Fees for essential items such as tents and sleeping bags would be exempt.
“People wonder why they see people in such bad shape outside,” Ottosen said. “Because they’re constantly having their survival gear taken from them.”
CITY SPENDING HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS ON ENFORCEMENT
Instead of amending the impounding bylaw, Ottosen wants the city to do away with it.
“It’s a cycle that needs to end, because it’s fruitless and it serves no one,” she said.
The city told CTV News it spends roughly $660,000 annually for bylaw officers to do encampment enforcement. It also pays for two Victoria police officers to accompany them, but did not share the cost by publishing time.
“It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money,” Ottosen said.
She wants governments to spend more money on housing than enforcement — something Alto said is coming, albeit slowly.
“Is there a better way to do this? Yes,” Alto said. “The better way to do this is to have people housed.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Minnesota grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say
A Minneapolis store clerk died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club, police said. The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at the Oak Grove Grocery, a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. A 44-year-old suspect is jailed on suspicion of murder.
B.C. Amber Alert cancelled, 2-month-old child found safe
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say the two-month-old child who was the subject of an Amber Alert Saturday afternoon has been found safe.
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million, 10-year contract with Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani has opted to stay in southern California, and the Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on landing a generational talent.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Severe storms that tore through central Tennessee killed six people Saturday and sent about two dozen to the hospital as homes and businesses were damaged in multiple cities.
A pregnant Texas woman asked a court for permission to get an abortion, despite a ban. What's next?
Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, became pregnant again in August but soon after learned devastating news: Her baby has a fatal condition and is likely to either be stillborn or die shortly after birth.
Every phone call is a goodbye, says Vancouver resident with family in Gaza
Omar Mansour says every phone call with his family in the Gaza Strip might be the last.
Mideast ministers in Ottawa to discuss Israel-Hamas war with Joly, Trudeau
A group of foreign ministers from the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye are in Ottawa today for a quietly planned meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly to discuss attempts to end the Israel-Hamas war.
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
Nuclear fission may play key role in the creation of heavy elements when neutron stars collide: study
New scientific models are suggesting that nuclear fission may play a key role in the creation of heavy elements in the universe—which, if true, would be the first example of nuclear fission occurring in space.
Vancouver
-
B.C. storm brings wind, snow and rain to much of the province
A winter storm brought a wind warning to B.C.'s capital and snowfall warnings for parts of its largest metro area Saturday.
-
Union Gospel Mission annual Christmas meal serves 2,000 plates
The Union Gospel Mission served around 3,000 plates of turkey at its annual Christmas meal on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Saturday.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings on major routes due to storm
A winter storm that brought wind, rain and – in some places – snow to the South Coast led BC Ferries to cancel several sailings on major routes Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Officials say problem property program a 'success'
A pilot project dealing with problem properties in Edmonton has been made permanent due to its success.
-
Family of woman killed by police says her death was "unnecessary"
Saturday, the woman's parents said their daughter's death was the result of "a complete mishandling of the tools available to law enforcement in the application of dealing with mental health issues."
-
3 arrested in death of John D'Or Prairie man
Two men and a youth have been arrested and charged in the death of a John D'Or Prairie man on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million, 10-year contract with Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani has opted to stay in southern California, and the Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on landing a generational talent.
-
Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec responds to Shohei Ohtani plane drama
Three-time all-star Shohei Ohtani’s dramatic plane tracking saga left one Canadian amused – Shark Tank and Dragons' Den investor Robert Herjavec.
-
Separate collisions in North York sends two pedestrians to hospital with serious injuries
Two pedestrians have been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in separate collisions in North York.
Calgary
-
Calgary Jewish and Palestinian leaders encouraging peace over holidays
On the second day of Hanukkah, Temple B’Nai Tikvah marked it by going green, lighting a menorah using its array of solar panels.
-
Calgary small businesses make push to shop local in Kensington & Marda Loop districts
With just over two weeks to go until Christmas, Calgary small business owners are hopeful to cash in on much-needed sales to stay afloat.
-
Calgary police launch holiday season checkstop campaign Friday night
Calgary police launched their holiday checkstop campaign Friday night.
Montreal
-
Bill 15: Quebec health reform passes after gov't invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
-
West Island naturopath fined $120,000 for recidivist 'illegal' practice
A Pointe-Claire naturopath has been ordered by the courts to pay $125,000 in fines for the illegal practice of medicine and for leading people to believe that he was authorized to perform acts reserved for members of the Quebec College of Physicians.
-
Tuition fees: Quebec's English-language universities submit new proposal
Quebec's English-language universities have made what they call an 'improved' proposal to the Legault government regarding tuition fee increases for new international students and students from other Canadian provinces.
Atlantic
-
Tent fire at Grand Parade leaves volunteers calling the situation emergency
An early morning fire has shaken the homeless encampment at Grand Parade in downtown Halifax.
-
3 dead, 3 injured after collision in P.E.I.
The Queens District RCMP has arrested a 20-year-old man after a fatal collision in P.E.I. left three people dead and three others seriously injured.
-
'The whole house shakes': Moncton residents fed up with noise, odour from AIM facility
The New Brunswick government has given the American Iron and Metal Company (AIM) a deadline of December 22 to offer a response to the release of a task force review into a massive scrapyard fire that happened in Saint John this September.
Winnipeg
-
‘We really need to support those people’: Market makers ask Winnipeggers to shop local
With inflation still high and the cost of living skyrocketing, some vendors at craft and Christmas bazaars are struggling to market their markets. This is prompting many small businesses in Manitoba to make a plea to purchase locally.
-
'Where there's a will': Peg City Kindness Crew strives to fulfill overwhelming hamper demand
A newly-created non-profit group is attempting to give out three times more holiday hampers this year, as the high cost of living leaves many Manitobans struggling this holiday season.
-
'Different ways they can support': Dream Book gives Manitobans the chance to make kids' dreams come true
The Dream Factory has launched its annual holiday campaign, offering Manitobans the chance to sponsor a dream for a child facing a life-threatening illness.
Kitchener
-
Police release new photos after multiple shots fired into Kitchener crowd
Police are investigating a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital.
-
Truck hits LRT train in Waterloo
A truck hit an ION train on Saturday morning, shutting down a Waterloo street.
-
Going green for Christmas: Cambridge, Ont. tree farm making compostable cotton netting
A Christmas tree farm in Cambridge, Ont. has developed a new type of netting that’s better for the environment.
Regina
-
Two people dead following house fire in Regina, crews investigating
The Regina Police Service (RPS), along with Regina Fire and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after two people died in a house fire in Regina.
-
Fire crews in Kamsack battle late night fire
Fire crews in Kamsack battled a fire late Friday night at a local hotel and liquor store.
-
5 heated highlights from Saskatchewan's fall legislative sesson
Sparring over ideological differences is a key fixture of any parliamentary democracy. However, some moments in the fall session seemed especially tense in Saskatchewan’s legislative chambers.
Barrie
-
Traffic stop in Orillia results in major drug bust
OPP seized a large quantity of hard drugs after stopping a vehicle in the wee hours of the morning in Orillia.
-
Skiers and snowboarders flock to Blue Mountain Resort for opening weekend
Thanks to the hard work of their snowmakers, Blue Mountain officially opened their ski hills on Thursday.
-
OPP seeking help to find break-and-enter suspect in Midland
Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public's assistance in solving a break-and-enter in Midland.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man in custody following domestic violence assault, collision with police cruiser
A Saskatoon man is in custody following a domestic violence assault and collision with a police cruiser in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Saskatoon youth use lived experience to help design new group home
A young woman has used her lived experience to help design Saskatoon’s second mental health group home.
-
Saskatoon projects $13M in surpluses, could the money go to taxpayers?
After lengthy budget talks last week, where city councillors spent nearly 30 hours searching for savings, there's a new twist.
Northern Ontario
-
Another driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A driver is accused of travelling more than 70km/h over the speed limit on Highway 11 on Friday, provincial police say.
-
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million, 10-year contract with Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani has opted to stay in southern California, and the Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on landing a generational talent.
-
Commercial vehicle driver from Quebec driving impaired on Hwy. 11, police say
A 65-year-old driver from L'Île-Cadieux, Que. is facing multiple charges following an incident on Highway 11 Wednesday evening.