Victoria Conservatory of Music names platinum-selling popstar to its faculty

The Victoria Conservatory of Music has chosen an internationally renowned popstar to lead two of the school's vocal programs.

Colin Doroschuk, founding member of the chart-topping band Men Without Hats, was named the conservatory's Head of Voice for the school's Ann and George Nation Conservatory School of Classical Music, as well as director of the voice program for the Chwyl Family Contemporary School of Music.

Doroschuk, whose 1980s hits "The Safety Dance" and "Pop Goes the World" earned Men Without Hats certified gold and platinum records, has also carved out a successful career in the classical music world.

He was the founding artistic director of the Northern Opera Theatre, directing opera productions in Montreal and Kingston, Ont.

Doroschuk also founded the avant-garde operatic ensemble Centrifugal Force, in which he created, produced, performed and toured new contemporary operas.

"I am very excited to join the Victoria Conservatory of Music,” Doroschuk said in a statement released by the school Thursday.

"I feel as though I'm following in a family tradition," he added. "My mother, M. Betty Doroschuk served as the Head of the Voice department of McGill University for a decade, which gave me the valuable opportunity to observe at close hand, just how an important voice department can be managed, developed, and maintained."

Doroschuk has performed with the Coast Salish Singers and Dancers in Victoria and served as a resident composer and music director of Ballet Victoria.

"We are thrilled that Colin has decided to join the Victoria Conservatory of Music family," conservatory CEO Nathan Medd and chief artistic and academic officer Stephen Green said in a joint statement.

"As the conservatory works to build an engaged and innovative centre of music learning in the northwest, it is incredibly fortunate to have someone with Colin’s breadth of experience take on the leadership and expansion of our voice programs."

Doroschuk will begin his new role at the conservatory in the fall.