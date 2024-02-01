Victoria car fetches record-setting price at U.S. auction

Of the more than 2,000 collectible vehicles up for sale at last week’s Barrett-Jackson car auction in Arizona, none sold for a higher price than the $3.41 million paid for a 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL gullwing.

It beat out the Bugattis, Lamborghinis and Ferraris at the premiere car auction in the world, and it’s a crowning achievement for a pair of Victoria businesses.

"My wife could vouch for this," said Dave Hargraves, a manager at CoachWerks Restorations. "I was in tears when the car crossed the block at the number it did."

"It was super exciting to have that validated on the international stage," said Eric Cherneff a restoration specialist with CoachWerks.

Known more for winter cherry blossoms, and whale watching, car aficionados know the B.C. capital as a mecca for vintage restorations.

Automotive history is constantly being forged in a non-descript area in Victoria’s warehouse district thanks to a partnership with a couple of businesses that are only a block apart.

Tim Quocksister is the owner and founder of Silver Arrow Cars. His automotive passion began with his father and evolved from his early days working at a Mercedes dealership. After forging out on his own in 2001, he bought his first Mercedes SL300 a few years later.

"They're just iconic and have been owned by everyone, from Ralph Lauren to Sophia Lauren,” said Quocksister.

But restoring them to their former glory is less glamorous. The record-setter was a five-year journey from the point of purchase to the Barrett-Jackson sale.

“There was so much heavy lifting you’d think I’d have bigger muscles,” said Quocksister.

Not that there wasn’t any fun along the way. The car had to be driven to make sure it was mechanically ready for sale.

“I drove that car personally at 180 km/h in Colorado – under police supervision,” adds Quocksister. “It’s an incredible car.”

Born of an incredible relationship.

Silver Arrow finds the SL300s and CoachWerks fixes them up. It’s a talent the restoration shop has been honing and a reputation they have been building for decades. It flies students to Germany for training and flies teachers from Germany to Victoria for in-house lessons.

Car restoration work isn’t something that’s offered at your standard university, rather it’s a passion cultivated from within.

"My professional background was a chartered accountant,” said Cherneff. “I decided 10 years ago to follow my true passion – classic cars. My only regret is not doing it sooner."

With the big Barrett-Jackson moment in the rear-view mirror, Quocksister and CoachWerks are looking forward at their next collaborations. There are a few Silver Arrow SL300s in the restoration shop, including another gullwing.

It could be another record-breaker, but it’ll take about 4,000 hours of work to find out.

Regardless of the outcome, these classic car titans will keep chasing their dreams – working in the relative obscurity of the B.C. capital’s industrial section – seeing if the rest of the world can catch up.