Victoria cancer research centre celebrates 20 years

A Victoria research centre dedicated to cutting-edge cancer treatment research is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The B.C. Cancer Foundation says the Deeley Research Centre is a globally renowned leader in immunotherapy research, and brings hope to blood cancer patients who have exhausted other treatment options.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society’s website, immunotherapy boosts the immune system or helps it find cancer and attack it.

The charity, which supports people by raising money to fund ground-breaking cancer research and raising awareness about the disease, says immunotherapy is used to stop or slow the growth of cancer and help the immune system work to destroy cancer cells.

The B.C. Cancer Foundation says the therapy is the number one priority in cancer research – and that it’s shown even some advanced cancers can be cured or controlled with the treatment.