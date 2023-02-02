Victoria cancer clinic partially evacuated due to 'noxious odour'

The Saanich Fire Department says it was called to the clinic at 11:35 a.m. Thursday. (CTV News) The Saanich Fire Department says it was called to the clinic at 11:35 a.m. Thursday. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario