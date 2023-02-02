Victoria cancer clinic partially evacuated due to 'noxious odour'

Hazmat teams were called to the BC Cancer Clinic in Victoria on Thursday due to reports of a "noxious odour" in the building.

The Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) says the second floor of the clinic was evacuated because an unknown odour was coming from the pharmacy area of the building.

Firefighters, paramedics and CRD hazmat response technicians were called to the clinic around 11:35 a.m.

Around 3 p.m., the Saanich Fire Department said the situation was "stabilized."

The Royal Jubilee Hospital, which is connected to the BC Cancer Clinic, was not affected by the incident, according to the PHSA.

However, the health services authority notes that traffic in the area was impacted near Bay Street and Richmond Road.

The PHSA says it's working with Island Health on the incident and are notifying any patients who have appointments at the clinic about potential cancellations Thursday.

"The health of our staff, patients and visitors is our top priority," said the PHSA in a statement. "We are continuing to take every precaution as the situation evolves."