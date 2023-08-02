Victoria brewery concocting limited-edition beer for Tour de Rock
They're brewing up a special batch at Herald Street Brew Works -- in support of Tour de Rock.
“We’re very excited to be part of our community here in Victoria -- and help out where we can,” said head brewer, Ryan Bangma, on Tuesday.
The tour -- in its 26th year -- sees first responders and media personalities pedal the length of Vancouver Island at the end of September, a grueling ride they’ve been training for since March. The goal of the trek is raising money for pediatric cancer research, as well as sending children impacted by cancer to Camp Good Times on the mainland.
Bell Media’s rider this year is Johnny Novak, with 107.3 Virgin Radio.
“It feels amazing to be part of a legacy that has done so much for children – right here on Vancouver Island,” said Novak.
The Victoria-based brewery is calling its tour edition beer After Ride.
Herald Street is producing one thousand litres of the kolsch style ale -- enough for about 500 cans, as well as plenty on tap to be sold at its Herald Street location, as well as at The Drake Eatery.
One dollar from the sale of each can or pint will go towards Tour de Rock.
“Any way we can support that cause -- and efforts to minimize the impacts to the families and that kind of thing,” said the brewery’s co-owner Mike Spence.
In addition to proceeds from the sale of suds, Herald Street Brew Works and The Drake Eatery are holding fundraising trivia nights -- hosted by Novak. All proceeds of tickets sales also going to the Tour de Rock.
“We have two ‘the more you Novak’ nights coming up,” said the morning personality with a smile Tuesday. “There's one September first here at Herald Street -- and then the other one is coming up at The Drake the following Wednesday.”
The After Ride beer is expected to be ready for purchase by the start of September -- just in time to wet the whistles of cyclists training for their big ride --or members of the public hoping to support the massive cause.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
N.S. flooding: Body found in Advocate Harbour believed to be missing teen
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
Mental health care access, electronic options, surgical backlogs: Report lays out health-care overhaul priorities
The Canadian Institute for Health Information has released a new report which lays out the key areas that governments need to focus on in order to improve struggling health-care systems, including collecting more comprehensive data, addressing surgical backlogs, retaining workers and improving mental health care access.
The world's resource bank is 'empty': Here's what that means
August 2 marks Earth Overshoot Day, a grim milestone that showcases nature is not able to keep up with human consumption. For the rest of this year, humans will be 'overdrawing' the planet's resources, a new report says.
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas
An American woman has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple filed for divorce, a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN show.
Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
A Texas police department is apologizing after a typo made while checking a license plate resulted in officers pulling over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then holding an innocent Black family at gunpoint.
Canadian workers nearing retirement would defer if hours, stress reduced: Statistics Canada
A recent report from Statistics Canada shows a desire among many older workers to extend their working years if given the option to reduce their hours and manage workplace stress effectively.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s Downton Lake wildfire destroys properties, forcing urgent evacuations
Roughly a dozen properties in a popular southern British Columbia recreational community have been destroyed as the simmering Downton Lake wildfire, 110 kilometres northwest of Whistler, has taken a devastating run.
-
'Ghosting' in Canada: Study breaks down communication cut-off trend by province, age, gender and political beliefs
A paranormal-sounding phenomenon is scarily common in British Columbia, where a new survey found more than half of residents have been "ghosted" by someone in their lives.
-
Langley brewery's decision to halt future drag events met with backlash
A brewery in Langley, B.C., is facing backlash after its owner decided to halt future drag events—including one scheduled for Pride weekend this month.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
'They definitely tarnish the image of our city': Senior visiting family in Edmonton attacked on LRT train
A woman visiting family in Edmonton was attacked on the LRT over the weekend.
-
Fire put out at downtown Edmonton house
Firefighters were called to a house fire in central Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario has the worst court delays in the country. Will it get rid of civil jury duty to address the issue?
"Nearly all" Canadians will face a legal issue in their lifetime and ongoing court delays have reached new heights, pushing the system to its brink. The province is studying scrapping civil jury duty as a solution to the issue.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
Ontario spent $7B less than planned this year, FAO report finds
The Ontario government has spent about $7 billion less than planned this year, according to the province’s budget watchdog, including about $1.6 billion less in healthcare.
Calgary
-
Sentencing arguments heard in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer
A Calgary court heard sentencing arguments on Wednesday for a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.
-
'Just not true': Plaintiff in sex abuse lawsuit upset over Calgary Stampede apology
One of the three dozen men behind a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against the Calgary Stampede says its apology after a partial court settlement last week falls short.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
Quebec to ban flavoured vaping products on Oct. 31
The sale of flavoured vaping products will be prohibited in Quebec as of Oct. 31. A new regulation announced Wednesday morning by the Quebec government will also limit the maximum nicotine concentration of these products, and require certain information be included on the products and their packaging.
-
Montreal's new REM line takes wrong turn, leaves passengers stranded in the garage
After a night at the movies on Montreal's South Shore on Monday, Michel-André Grégoire and his wife got an exclusive tour of the city's new light-rail train garage, but all they really wanted was to go home.
Atlantic
-
N.S. flooding: Body found in Advocate Harbour believed to be missing teen
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
-
'Colton wouldn’t want us sad forever': Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered
Hundreds of people packed into Windsor United Church Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the life of Colton Arthur Sisco, a six-year-old boy who was swept away amid flash flooding in Nova Scotia on July 22.
-
Waterspout spotted off Cheticamp in Cape Breton Wednesday morning
A line of showers and thunderstorms has produced at least one waterspout over the ocean waters off Cheticamp in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government promises $1.5B for Winnipeg hospital in lead up to election
The Manitoba government is promising what it calls the biggest health-care capital investment in the province's history.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
Suspicious death in Blumenort under investigation: RCMP
RCMP officers are investigating the death of a man in Blumenort on Tuesday night as suspicious.
Kitchener
-
Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting patients takes the stand
Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault in what is one of the largest investigations of its kind in Ontario.
-
Kitchener house fire causes $500K in damage, two cats die
While five people managed to make it out of a burning Kitchener home, two family cats died in the fire.
-
Bandits move to Kitchener voted down, team will stay in Brantford
The new owners of the Brantford Bandits junior b hockey team are adjusting their original plans to move the team to Kitchener.
Regina
-
16-year-old teen charged with second degree murder in latest Regina homicide
A 19-year-old is the latest victim of homicide in Regina, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau say they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
What is Naloxone? The life-saving drug for opioid overdoses
Saskatchewan is still in the midst of an opioid crisis, with 387 reported deaths last year. One essential tool is being used to combat the crisis, Naloxone.
Barrie
-
OPP search for Tottenham hit-and-run suspect
Nottawasaga OPP is asking the driver responsible for injuring a pedestrian in Tottenham to come forward.
-
Gymnast's international medals pinched from home in Chatsworth
It's not clear when the medals and memorabilia were taken, but their loss was reported to the police on July 4.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
Saskatoon
-
Sask. wildfire smoke forces evacuation of 300 people
A Saskatchewan First Nation has evacuated 300 people to Saskatoon due to wildfire smoke pouring into the community.
-
Saskatoon police charge 19-year-old with murder in 30-year-old man's death
Police have laid a murder charge in connection with a man's death in late May.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau say they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
Father, son from Timmins killed in northern Ontario ATV crash
A father and son from Timmins have been identified as the victims in a fatal ATV crash Monday involving a pickup truck in northern Ontario. It is the second deadly ATV crash in the region in less than two weeks.
-
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.