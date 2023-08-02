Victoria brewery concocting limited-edition beer for Tour de Rock

brewery

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire make their way to a government plane as they depart the airport, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario