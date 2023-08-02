Victoria brewery concocting limited-edition beer for Tour de Rock

They're brewing up a special batch at Herald Street Brew Works -- in support of Tour de Rock.

“We’re very excited to be part of our community here in Victoria -- and help out where we can,” said head brewer, Ryan Bangma, on Tuesday.

The tour -- in its 26th year -- sees first responders and media personalities pedal the length of Vancouver Island at the end of September, a grueling ride they’ve been training for since March. The goal of the trek is raising money for pediatric cancer research, as well as sending children impacted by cancer to Camp Good Times on the mainland.

Bell Media’s rider this year is Johnny Novak, with 107.3 Virgin Radio.

“It feels amazing to be part of a legacy that has done so much for children – right here on Vancouver Island,” said Novak.

The Victoria-based brewery is calling its tour edition beer After Ride.

Herald Street is producing one thousand litres of the kolsch style ale -- enough for about 500 cans, as well as plenty on tap to be sold at its Herald Street location, as well as at The Drake Eatery.

One dollar from the sale of each can or pint will go towards Tour de Rock.

“Any way we can support that cause -- and efforts to minimize the impacts to the families and that kind of thing,” said the brewery’s co-owner Mike Spence.

In addition to proceeds from the sale of suds, Herald Street Brew Works and The Drake Eatery are holding fundraising trivia nights -- hosted by Novak. All proceeds of tickets sales also going to the Tour de Rock.

“We have two ‘the more you Novak’ nights coming up,” said the morning personality with a smile Tuesday. “There's one September first here at Herald Street -- and then the other one is coming up at The Drake the following Wednesday.”

The After Ride beer is expected to be ready for purchase by the start of September -- just in time to wet the whistles of cyclists training for their big ride --or members of the public hoping to support the massive cause.