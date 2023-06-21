Victoria boy with Down syndrome inspires class with kindness

When Sharad Somea started school, his educational assistant says the boy was often overwhelmed.

“He didn’t have a lot of words,” Jennifer Ritchie says of the student who has Down syndrome and is on the autism spectrum. “So there was a lot of frustration.”

There was frustration over a lot of little things, and as Sharad learned to communicate through his tablet, the one big thing everyone else seemed to effortlessly have?

“Friends,” Sharad’s iPad says after the boy tapped the word on the screen.

That was then, Jennifer says, but now Shard is growing up to become a “friendliness ambassador.”

The fourth-grader is proving to be fluent in positivity.

“He’s always upbeat,” Jennifer smiles. “Always in a good mood.”

And whether the class is mired in a moody Monday, or reticent about returning from vacation, Jennifer says he can transform the energy in the room.

“He can turn the class around,” Jennifer says.

Sometimes Sharad does that by making a silly face, sometimes it’s offering a comforting embrace, and then there was that time someone new arrived at this place.

“I was afraid,” Liah Abdo says of her first day in the classroom. “Because I was not from Canada and I did not know if they speak Spanish.”

Liah arrived halfway through the school year and was seated near Sharad, who made a commitment to her (through is iPad) to be “friends.”

Liah says Sharad has kept his promise through countless actions.

“He’s staying with me through the hard times and the good times,” Liah smiles.

Sharad would take Liah by the hand in the hallway to join him during recess.

Because he played with everyone outside, he ensured that Liah would never feel alone.

“I think Sharad is the best friend I ever had,” Liah smiles.

Jennifer says he is also one of the best things to happen to his classroom at Vic West Elementary because of how he inspires the community of kids.

“Everybody wants to be just like Sharad,” Jennifer smiles. “The whole class.”

Every day they strive to be more inclusive and empathetic. A lesson we can all learn from a student who’s teaching a master class in kindness.