Victoria art gallery raises money for Ukraine with silent auction, photos by Ukrainian photographer

Co-founders of local charity "Rise Together" Holly Smith (left) and Trishna Gill (right) are pictured. (CTV News) Co-founders of local charity "Rise Together" Holly Smith (left) and Trishna Gill (right) are pictured. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada demanded birth certificate of Ukrainian baby born in bomb shelter: family

A Ukrainian family says the agony of the war in Ukraine was made worse by what they call 'impossible' requests from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), including a demand for their daughter's birth certificate just days after she was born in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital in the ravaged city of Chernihiv.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario