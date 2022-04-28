Victoria-area resident doctor's housing affordability concern raised in B.C. legislature

An Oak Bay, B.C., doctor in residence’s concern over the affordability of the rental market has made its way into the B.C. legislature with the official opposition party pushing the NDP finance minister for solutions.

Alexander Kilpatrick spoke with CTV News about his soon-to-be family of five’s desire to stay in the community so he can set up a much-needed family practice amid the doctor shortage.

The family has been given notice they need to find new accommodations within two months, so their landlord can move back into the home the Kilpatricks have lived in for two and a half years.

In that time, Kilpatrick says rental prices for a similar property have gone up $2,000 to $3,000 per month.

“What does the finance minister have to say to this family?” asked Liberal housing critic Mike Bernier during question period. “They’re just trying to address the doctor shortage. They want to stay here in Victoria. What is she going to do to help the Kilpatricks afford to live here?”

The minister of finance started by pointing out the housing crisis is an issue across Canada and even the world – and a matter the NDP has been working on since it formed government in 2017.

“We’re continuing to work with local governments to get more product,” said Selina Robinson. “We have brought forward this $7 billion to build the kind of housing that British Columbians need. It’s a 10-year plan.”

Robinson claims 32,000 homes are being built under the initiative.

“Housing’s never been more unaffordable,” said Bernier in his retort. “And now even a doctor and a school teacher can’t afford to live here.”

Robinson responded by pointing out $2 billion is available for construction financing to deliver homes for “middle income” families – and said housing construction takes time.

“If the previous government had started on that track,” she said, “we wouldn’t be in this situation right now.”

Kilpatrick says he appreciates the attention being paid to the issue and hopes it starts a wave politicians can’t ignore.