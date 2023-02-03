VicPD warns of road closures during B.C. Throne Speech

Several streets around the B.C. legislature building in downtown Victoria will be closed on Monday during the annual Throne Speech.

The 500-block of Belleville Street will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., while Menzies Street between Belleville and Superior streets will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Victoria police will also set up temporary surveillance cameras in the area during the same time period.

"These cameras are utilized to support our operations to ensure public safety and help maintain traffic flow," said Victoria police in a release Friday.

Signs will be put up in the neighbourhood to notify pedestrians and drivers of the surveillance cameras.

The cameras will be removed shortly after the event ends, according to VicPD.

The Throne Speech is an annual event that rings in the beginning of a new session of the Legislative Assembly of B.C.

The Lieutenant Governor delivers the Throne Speech, which lays out the government's priorities for the year ahead.

After the Throne Speech is read, MLAs from every side of the aisle have six days to debate those goals.