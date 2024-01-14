VicPD staffed up, scraps $20K hiring bonus as other departments struggle
The Victoria Police Department is bidding adieu to a hiring incentive that was introduced to address what the chief called a “critical mass shortage” of officers.
The department is no longer giving experienced police officers a $20,000 hiring bonus. From the end of 2021 through 2023, 18 cops were hired with the incentive.
“Canadian chiefs across the country and many of my colleagues were not happy with me,” Victoria police Chief Del Manak told CTV News in an interview.
“They were asking me how long I was going to have this initiative because they literally were saying, ‘Well, I may have to now offer that.’”
On top of that, Manak said an initial surge of applications petered out.
Of the 18 officers hired, three have resigned, which Manak attributed to “family reasons.” The department said it’s trying to get the money back from one of the officers who left.
'FOLKS WORKING IN POLICING ARE STILL FEELING STRETCHED'
The hiring bonus helped the department get to “a very healthy position” when it comes to staffing, Manak said.
The department is funded for 255 officers and has a budgetary request for three more.
A criminal justice researcher said unlike VicPD, many police departments across Canada are struggling with recruitment and retention.
“The research currently and over the past number of years continues to indicate that folks working in policing are still feeling stretched and that does not seem to be ending,” said Eva Silden, an instructor for Camosun College’s criminal justice program.
The police department in Saanich, which shares a municipal border with Victoria, said applications have declined.
“It’s very challenging right now to recruit and retain employees,” Saanich police spokesperson Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said.
“We are looking and speaking with officers throughout the department to receive feedback on any changes that can be made.”
PUBLIC IMAGE ISSUE
In recent years, social movements to defund police departments and address police violence have ramped up, particularly after George Floyd was murdered by American cop Derek Chauvin in 2020.
“Young people are very concerned about social justice issues… and so it’s maybe not a surprise that they look at some of the things that they’re seeing around policing and [are] maybe thinking to themselves, ‘This might not be a career for me," Silden said.
Kowalewich said it has likely affected recruitment.
“It’s certainly fair to say that social movements in North America over the past few years have had an effect on public perception and ensuring that young people take a hard look and a deep consideration into their career choices,” he said.
Retirements and stress leaves have also affected the Saanich Police Department’s numbers, he said.
CHANGING WORKPLACE CULTURE
While hiring incentives can help with recruitment, Silden said they won’t necessarily help with retention.
“It is no surprise that there is sexism and discrimination and racism and these issues of structural inequality that continue to be part of what… policing leaders are having to deal with,” she said.
In October, six former and current female police officers launched a class action lawsuit against 12 B.C. police departments, alleging discrimination, harassment and bullying on the basis of gender.
“There are opportunities to look a little deeper at making substantial structural changes that will then not only address the public image of policing, but will also attract a greater diversity of folks to policing,” Silden said.
In 2021, an internal VicPD study found many officers and civilian staff described the workplace culture as "toxic" and "micro-managed."
They said the department seemed unconcerned about the toll the job had on their mental health. Many also felt like their input was not taken into consideration by upper management.
Officers want to feel supported by their leaders, said Silden, who has interviewed dozens of B.C. cops during her research.
“[It’s important] that they feel like they’re being heard and their concerns are taken seriously, especially around things like work-life balance,” she said. “That would go a really long way.”
'WE'RE INVESTING IN THEIR WELLNESS'
Manak said his department is responding to feedback from frontline officers, who were carrying the weight of continual vacancies.
The department created smaller teams on patrol, “so people feel valued,” and adjusted shift times.
“So we had more officers working during the busy times and less officers working where traditionally we know that the call volume drops off,” Manak said.
VicPD also hired an in-house psychologist in July.
“When our officers and staff see that we’re investing in their wellness, investing in their development and they have the necessary tools and supports to be successful, that to me is a win for everyone,” Manak said.
“It’s going to lead to an organization that people want to be a part of.”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alert
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Iowa's presidential caucuses to kick off on Monday. Here's what's at stake
After months of campaign events, registered Republicans in Iowa are finally getting set to brave frigid temperatures and intense snowfall to cast their ballots in the Iowa Republican presidential caucus.
Iowa principal who risked his life to protect students during a high school shooting has died
An Iowa principal who put himself in harm's way to protect students during a school shooting earlier this month died Sunday, a funeral home confirmed.
Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls
As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.
A volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward a nearby settlement
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the second time in less than a month on Sunday, sending lava snaking toward a nearby community and setting at least one home on fire.
Two dead from snowshovelling-related cardiac arrest in Renfrew County
Renfrew County Paramedics say two people died Saturday, suffering cardiac arrests while shovelling after a major snowstorm swept the region.
Albertans asked to conserve energy for 2 hours during electric grid alert
Albertans were asked for the second evening in a row on Saturday to limit their electricity usage to essential needs only.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver
-
B.C. charity wants vet bills tax-deductible to stop 'economic euthanasia'
Vets say so-called “economic euthanasia” is becoming more common as pet owners are forced to make life and death decisions about their animals based on finances.
-
17 more low-temperature records broken in B.C. on Saturday
Over a dozen daily minimum temperature records fell in B.C. on Saturday, as a mass of Arctic air continued to freeze much of Western Canada, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
2 people, dog rescued after falling through ice on Okanagan Lake
Firefighters in West Kelowna are thanking bystanders for jumping into action after two people and their dog fell through the ice on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Advocates call for more immediate help for those in need as Edmonton eyes homelessness emergency
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is expected to declare a homelessness emergency on Monday.
-
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alert
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
-
Edmonton riding Tiki wave of resurgence with 2 new spots
Edmonton may be in the grip of a deep freeze but it's sweltering inside two of the city's newest bars.
Toronto
-
Man seriously injured in Mississauga house fire
A man has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries following a house fire in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon.
-
Uber Canada looks to 'correct the record' as Toronto mulls reinstating rideshare licence cap
A month after Toronto hit the brakes on a controversial rideshare licence cap, Uber Canada is looking to “bust some myths” about the platform and its services before the issue returns to council in March.
-
Toronto has had about 30 hours of clear skies so far this winter, senior climatologist says
It’s been an uncharacteristically dreary winter this year in Toronto, almost similar to a “Vancouver kind of a winter” with more overcast days than normal, according to a senior climatologist.
Calgary
-
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alert
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
-
As bitter cold lingers across Alberta, Airdrie library opens its doors all night
In Airdrie, just north of Calgary, there is no 24-hour shelter where people can escape the frigid cold, so the public library decided to extend its hours.
-
WestJet cancels additional 120 Sunday flights as frigid temperatures continue
More flights were delayed and cancelled Sunday as frigid temperatures continued to hammer airports across the Prairies
Montreal
-
Man found dead in parked vehicle was Montreal's first homicide victim of 2024: police
The death of a man who was found lifeless in a parked vehicle Saturday morning marks Montreal's first homicide of 2024, police have confirmed.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Whiteout conditions hit Montreal, snow flurry advisories in effect across Quebec
Snow flurry weather advisories were issued throughout Quebec on Sunday as whiteout conditions hit neighbourhoods in the Montreal area.
-
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, January 14, 2024
Watch CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for Sunday, January 14, 2024 with anchor Kelly Greig.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. by-election could cause first-ever tie for official opposition status
The Borden-Carleton voting district in P.E.I. could make history in an upcoming by-election, if it creates a tie between two opposition parties.
-
RCMP investigating suspicious fire at unoccupied residence in St. Bernard, N.S.
RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire that happened at an unoccupied residence in St. Bernard, N.S., early Sunday morning.
-
Pedestrian hospitalized after vehicle collision: Halifax police
Police say a vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street hit a 23-year-old woman who was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk at Charles Street around 9:35 a.m.
Winnipeg
-
Arctic air over Manitoba leads to extreme cold warning for most of province
The majority of Manitoba is under a special weather statement as arctic air is sweeping over the province.
-
'It's beautiful': Over 30 years of restoration work is complete on nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba
It has taken 32 years, but the majority of the work to renovate a nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba is complete.
-
Former Manitoba premier denies accusation she tried to push mine approval
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson says she did not try to push through approval of a silica sand mine in the days following her election loss last Oct. 3
Kitchener
-
Emergency responders urge drivers to prioritize safety around horse-drawn vehicles
A common misconception is that horse-drawn vehicles are required to drive on the shoulder of the road. Recent collisions, involving motor vehicles, have prompted a renewed push for road safety education.
-
Hockey players from Waterloo Region win bronze at world women’s under-18 championship
Two players from Waterloo Region helped Canada pull off a win in the bronze-medal game at the world women’s under-18 hockey championship.
-
Man charged for threatening mall employees with a razor blade
A 36-year-old Cambridge man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened mall employees with a razor blade in Waterloo.
Regina
-
Balgonie fire crews battle blaze as temperatures dip below -50
Fire crews braved some truly frigid temperatures while containing a blaze in the town of Balgonie.
-
Winter's chill paralyzes Saskatchewan airports, leaving travelers stranded
As winter's icy grip tightens its hold on Saskatchewan, both passengers and planes find themselves on a frosty timeout, with vacation dreams dashed and travel plans in disarray.
-
First inquest into James Smith Cree Nation stabbings begins Monday
Families, survivors and community members of James Smith Cree Nation are gathering in Melfort on Monday for the public inquest into the deaths of nearly a dozen people in a brutal stabbing rampage.
Barrie
-
More snow, colder temperatures expected this week in Simcoe County
While this weekend's snowstorm got off to a start that was less intense than expected, more snow and colder temperatures are in the forecast for Simcoe County this week.
-
Police investigating early morning hit-and-run in Gravenhurst
Officers in Gravenhurst are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.
-
Multiple collisions shut down section of Horseshoe Valley Road
Several vehicles were involved in two crashes that shut down part of Horseshoe Valley Road Saturday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
First inquest into James Smith Cree Nation stabbings begins Monday
Families, survivors and community members of James Smith Cree Nation are gathering in Melfort on Monday for the public inquest into the deaths of nearly a dozen people in a brutal stabbing rampage.
-
Winter's chill paralyzes Saskatchewan airports, leaving travelers stranded
As winter's icy grip tightens its hold on Saskatchewan, both passengers and planes find themselves on a frosty timeout, with vacation dreams dashed and travel plans in disarray.
-
Saskatchewan provides power to Alberta during shortage
Saskatchewan provided Alberta with over 150 megawatts of power over the weekend – as the province faced the possibility of rotating power outages due to extreme cold.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal snowmobile crash on closed trail near Sudbury
A 51-year-old resident of the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling has died following a snowmobile crash Saturday on trail C111D about six kilometres from Cartier.
-
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
-
Alberta man leading unique 'Healing with Horses' training session in northern Ont.
When equine-assisted practitioner Patrick Buffalo spends time with horses, he says he feels a powerful energy, connection and spirit within the majestic creature.