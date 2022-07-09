VicPD arrest allegedly impaired driver for crashing BMW into pond

Victoria police say they have arrested a woman for impaired driving after she apparently drove into a pond off Dallas Road.

Officers were called to the scene near Dallas Road and Government Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.

When they arrived, police found a BMW partially submerged in water and located the driver, who appeared to be drunk, according to VicPD.

"The woman attempted to flee from police but was arrested for impaired driving," police said in their release.

"No one was physically injured during this incident."

Officers took the woman to jail and held her in custody until she was sober, police said. She has since been released and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, adding that anyone who has information about the crash and has not yet spoken with investigators should call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.