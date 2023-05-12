'Vicious' assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries in Nanaimo

The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking witnesses to a "vicious" assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the assault occurred around 6:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bastion Street and Wallace Street.

Mounties say they were at the scene of the assault "within minutes" and that one person was taken into custody without incident.

Meanwhile, the victim, a 38-year-old man, was taken to hospital in Nanaimo by ambulance for treatment of life-threatening injuries before being airlifted to hospital in Victoria.

The adult male suspect remains in police custody as of Friday.

Investigators are now asking any witnesses of the assault to come forward, as well as anyone who may have dahcam video of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.