Vic West Fest returns 'a lot bigger' this weekend at new location

Victoria West Park will be a hub of excitement this weekend with a wide range of activities celebrating the 20th anniversary of Vic West Fest.

“This year it’ll be at Vic West Park, instead of our own Banfield Park, so we’ll have a lot more space to use,” said Hanna Souter with the Victoria West Community Association on Friday. "In general, it’s just going to be a lot bigger.”

The festival features rollerblading demonstrations and skate park events, along with a performance by Roller Skate Victoria.

The Victoria West Lawn Bowling Club will open its doors to the public and Vic West Park will be full of fun and games for the whole family.

There will be bouncy castles, face painting, and seven live performances to entertain the crowd.

“There’s something for everybody. We have a beer garden running from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. that day. We have a car show across the street,” said Souter.

“It’s about engaging the community… celebrating what Vic West is all about, how it’s an amazing place to work, live and play, and just appreciation for all of our businesses and community members.”

Vic West Fest runs Saturday from noon until 8 p.m. at Victoria West Park on Esquimalt Road.

The community association is expecting about 1,000 people attend.