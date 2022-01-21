Veteran curling coach from Victoria heading to Beijing Olympics

Just weeks away from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the Canadian women’s curling team is ready to rock with the help of a local coaching legend.

Olympic curling coach and long-time Victoria resident Elaine Dagg-Jackson will be heading to China for her seventh Winter Olympics.

Staying COVID-19-free leading up to, and during the Olympics, isn’t a big concern for the veteran coach.

“It is challenging in this day and age to travel and everybody is a little bit nervous about that,” said Dagg-Jackson, who not only helps coach but is also the team's program manager.

“I really feel like everything is being taken care of, that all of the protocols have been put in place and all of the support has been put in place where we will be safe and able to enjoy it," she said.

Olympic curling coach and long-time Victoria resident Elaine Dagg-Jackson will be heading to China for her seventh Winter Olympics.

The 2022 women's team, known as “Team Jennifer Jones,” is made up of skip Jennifer Jones, third Kaitlyn Lawes, second Jocelyn Peterman, lead Dawn McEwen, fifth Lisa Weagle and coach Viktor Kjell.

The team is training in isolation at a private facility in Ontario leading up to their departure on Feb. 3.

Three of the women, Jones, Lawes, and McEwen, were part of the Olympic team at the Sochi 2014 Games, going undefeated and winning gold.

Dagg-Jackson brings a wealth of experience to the coaching side of the team, backing the seasoned women athletes. Canada’s chances of bringing home a medal are looking strong.

There will be no fans allowed in the venues cheering them on, but the veteran curling coach says the Games are still an experience to behold.

“The Olympics is the pinnacle in the sport world,” said Dagg-Jackson. “It's just such a privilege to be able to have a part in it.”

Canada’s first game is on Feb. 10 when they square off against South Korea.