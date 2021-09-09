Vessels return to Victoria after collecting 8 tonnes of trash from Great Pacific Garbage Patch

The Ocean Cleanup organization is based in Denmark but two of its vessels are docked at Ogden Point in Victoria. (Ocean Cleanup) The Ocean Cleanup organization is based in Denmark but two of its vessels are docked at Ogden Point in Victoria. (Ocean Cleanup)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener