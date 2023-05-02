'Very unfortunate': Victoria seeking new presenting sponsor for Canada Day celebrations

Organizers of this year's Canada Day celebration in Victoria are seeking a new main sponsor for the event, after the previous sponsor pulled out of the festival.

The previous presenting sponsor, Central Walk – owner of Mayfair Shopping Centre – was the sponsor of last year's event but told organizers that it would not be participating this year.

"The timing is very unfortunate," said Blue Coast Event Group managing partner Douglas Smith.

Blue Coast, which is putting on the event alongside the Penmar Community Arts Society, says the sponsor's exit may mean budget cuts will be made for the July 1 event.

"We will now focus on attracting committed, local corporate partners who wish to align themselves with this important celebration," said Smith.

"This is a high value, prestigious sponsorship opportunity for companies who believe in our community."

This year's Canada Day celebration will return to the lawns of the B.C. legislature.

The event will include main stage performances, diverse food options, a kid's zone and a "spectacular fireworks display."

A full schedule and lineup will be released in June, according to organizers.

Anyone looking to become a sponsor, performer, volunteer or participant as a non-profit organization is asked to check the Canada Day Victoria website.

"This year’s Canada Day lineup will honour the traditions of our First Nations partners, celebrate our rich cultural diversity and provide a wonderful community celebration," said Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto in a release Monday.

"On behalf of Victoria city council, I would like to thank Blue Coast and Penmar for their incredible leadership as organizers of the event," she said. "I invite everyone to join us on the lawn of the B.C. legislature on July 1 to help celebrate."