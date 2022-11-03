'Very honoured': Esquimalt, B.C., sailor selected to represent navy at national Remembrance Day ceremony

A CFB Esquimalt-based navy member has been selected to play an important role during this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa.

Sailor 3rd Class Ryan Black has been chosen as a sentry to represent the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) at the National Cenotaph.

Just seven people were chosen to be sentries from across Canada for the ceremonial duty based on their deployment experience, record of conduct and community involvement.

"I was very honoured and very proud to be selected," said Black.

"I was shocked to be honest, there’s so many great men and women that have contributed so much and have sacrificed a lot," he said.

Six members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and one RCMP officer were chosen for the duty. The program was created in 1998 to recognize the service of CAF members from both the Regular and Reserve Force, and the RCMP.

Black has been in the RCN for two years and is currently serving on the CFB Esquimalt-based war ship HMCS Calgary. Before joining the navy, the 37-year-old served in the Army Reserves for four years.

"I’m actually the fifth generation of my family to serve in the military," said Black. "Both my parents [served] and my brother is currently deployed on HMCS Winnipeg, so I have a very strong connection to the military."

Black says he never thought that so early in his navy career he would be honoured with the role of sentry at the national Remembrance Day ceremony. He hopes that he will make his family proud while representing the crew of HMCS Calgary and members of the RCN.

"They’ve all given so much to their country so I feel it’s my responsibility to represent them well," said Black. "I want to make them proud and do their service justice."

The following personnel have been selected to form the vigil for the event this year: