Vancouver Island woman wanted for forcible confinement, weapons charges

Mounties on Vancouver Island are seeking the public's help locating a 36-year-old woman who is wanted for forcible confinement and various firearms and property offences.

The charges against Theresa Evenson stem from an Oceanside RCMP investigation that began in March 2022.

The department says Evenson last resided at a recovery house in Surrey and was last seen at the facility on April 13.

Evenson was wearing a monitoring bracelet on her ankle, which was reportedly tampered with, police said Thursday.

The woman has ties to Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, according to police.

"Investigators have been unable to determine Theresa Evenson's current whereabouts," Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP said in a statement.

"If you see Theresa Evenson or know where she is, please contact police immediately."

Evenson is described as a white woman who stands five feet, six inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

She has several star tattoos along the right side of her face.