Vancouver Island wineries expect a banner year while Okanagan suffers

Blue Grouse Winery in Cobble Hill is expecting to have another great summer after almost ideal weather during last summer's grape-growing season. (CTV News) Blue Grouse Winery in Cobble Hill is expecting to have another great summer after almost ideal weather during last summer's grape-growing season. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Que. students to miss prom after police called on rowdy prank

    A student at Laval Senior Academy (LSA) says she and some of her classmates are being unfairly banned from prom. It’s one of several disciplinary actions imposed by the school after a day of pranks got out of hand to the point that police were called in. A letter to parents from the school says the June 9 pranks involved “stink bombs, paint, water guns, and graffiti on school premises.”

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario