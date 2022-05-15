Vancouver Island wildlife centre closing to visitors amid avian flu spread
A wildlife rescue centre in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley will temporarily close its visitor centre and gift shop on Monday amid concerns about the spread of avian influenza in the region.
In an update posted on its website late Friday, the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Centre (MARS) said it had made "the incredibly difficult decision" to close its doors to visitors out of concern for the safety of the eagles, owls and crows that call the centre home, as well as the wild animals it rehabilitates.
"We hope that this additional precautionary measure will help reduce the risk of on-site transmission of the virus," the update reads. "We plan to continue to educate and engage the public in a variety of ways, so stay tuned for updates."
The facility also appealed for financial support, saying the closure of the visitor centre and gift shop would "drastically reduce" its funding.
"It is baby season at MARS and the influx of injured and orphaned baby birds, raccoon kits, and other small mammals has begun," the facility said. "Our biggest expenses at this time of year are typically food and nursery supplies, but we also need to purchase additional personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to combat (avian flu)."
The wildlife hospital at MARS remains open, but staff ask anyone bringing a donation or an injured animal to the facility to remain in their vehicle when dropping it off.
"We are currently unable to accept donations of poultry, waterfowl, or eggs as food for the animals," the facility said.
Last week, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) confirmed that a case of the avian flu that's been spreading across Canada has been found in a small flock in the Comox Valley. As of Wednesday, seven properties across B.C. had confirmed cases of the avian flu.
