Vancouver Island teen helps Canada rout Sweden for women's under-18 gold

Sixteen-year-old Morgan Jackson of Courtenay, B.C., was the lone Vancouver Islander on the national team, which routed Sweden 10-0 to claim its second consecutive gold medal at the women's world championship. (Arden Gill) Sixteen-year-old Morgan Jackson of Courtenay, B.C., was the lone Vancouver Islander on the national team, which routed Sweden 10-0 to claim its second consecutive gold medal at the women's world championship. (Arden Gill)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario