Vancouver Island students complete ocean swim challenge

Seven students from a private college on Vancouver Island have completed a six-kilometre ocean swim to raise money for those affected by recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The Pearson College UWC students, including one from Turkey and others from Ireland, Costa Rica, the United States and Canada, swam from the Race Rocks Ecological Reserve to the college's waterfront dock in Metchosin.

The Race Rocks Challenge began shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday and was completed around noon, according to the school.

"This was personally a really important challenge for me," said swimmer Derin Timucin, who hails from Turkey.

"Back home, I used to do swimming, and after coming to Pearson, I felt this was my way of contributing to my community."

Timucin and the other participants had been training for the event since October, the college said.

The Race Rocks Challenge swim has been held twice before, with the last edition in May 2019.